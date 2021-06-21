Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Exciting’, ‘I’m amazed’ – Many West Brom fans react as new managerial update emerges

Published

23 mins ago

on

Valerien Ismael is on the verge of becoming West Bromwich Albion’s new Head Coach, as per John Percy of the Telegraph.

The 45-year-old took over at Oakwell in October, and has since won 25 of his 44 games in charge of the Tykes since taking the reins.

Ismael guided Barnsley to a Championship play-off semi-final last season, and despite losing to Swansea City, it as a remarkable achievement.

But it is shaping to be a summer of transition at Oakwell, with CEO Dane Murphy set to join Nottingham Forest, and another key figure in Ismael now set to depart.

According to John Percy, West Brom agreed a compensation package with Barnsley over the course of the weekend, which is believed to be in the region of £2million.

This means that there are very few hurdles for West Brom to overcome, as they look to lure the Frenchman to the Hawthorns.

Ismael is undoubtedly an exciting, young coach who worked wonders at Oakwell last term, and the fact he guided Barnsley to a play-off finish on a low budget asks questions about what he could do with a larger budget at West Brom.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to this latest update…


