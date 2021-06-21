‘Exciting’, ‘I’m amazed’ – Many West Brom fans react as new managerial update emerges

Valerien Ismael is on the verge of becoming West Bromwich Albion’s new Head Coach, as per John Percy of the Telegraph.

The 45-year-old took over at Oakwell in October, and has since won 25 of his 44 games in charge of the Tykes since taking the reins.

Ismael guided Barnsley to a Championship play-off semi-final last season, and despite losing to Swansea City, it as a remarkable achievement.

But it is shaping to be a summer of transition at Oakwell, with CEO Dane Murphy set to join Nottingham Forest, and another key figure in Ismael now set to depart.

According to John Percy, West Brom agreed a compensation package with Barnsley over the course of the weekend, which is believed to be in the region of £2million.

This means that there are very few hurdles for West Brom to overcome, as they look to lure the Frenchman to the Hawthorns.

Ismael is undoubtedly an exciting, young coach who worked wonders at Oakwell last term, and the fact he guided Barnsley to a play-off finish on a low budget asks questions about what he could do with a larger budget at West Brom.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to this latest update…

Times to get behind him and the boys, I personally didn’t like Big Sam and found it difficult with him at the helm but let’s start the season positive @WBA #baggiesamwe #boingboing #dialG — Kevin Atton (A1339217) (@kevatton) June 21, 2021

Good appointment. — Ben Davis #WalnutFC (@VillaVisionBen) June 21, 2021

#WBA Come on Perce! Come on Nixon! #WBA Come on you Baggies! Get In! https://t.co/Sdzgbz8122 — Albion News Gaming (@albion_gaming) June 21, 2021

I won’t pretend I’m an expert on him but he worked a minor miracle at Barnsley last season and is a refreshing change from the “usual suspects” Surely it’s inconceivable we’d pay £2m for a manager and convince him to come without a budget to match ? #wba https://t.co/4v7CWhL0Eo — ComeBackUpWinTheCup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@MattHalesowen) June 21, 2021

Why dont you come on over Valerien #wba https://t.co/BIv6QnkDyd — Ben Williams (@benjWBA86) June 21, 2021

Quite excited by this appointment to be fair 😬 spending 2m on a manager must mean we’ve got a decent budget to bring players in 🤔 #wha https://t.co/GvMXN5GXED — Nathan Smith (@ayit2020) June 21, 2021

This seems like a good appointment. He’s done a superb job at Barnsley. Im amazed we’ve done something reasonably shrewd. https://t.co/nQ6hDS56dH — John Withers (@JohnWithers1) June 21, 2021