Exciting Hull City takeover update detailed

The completion of Acun Ilicali’s Hull City takeover is a matter of days away with the Turkish businessman’s desire to become the club’s next owner stronger than ever, according to a report from Hull Live.

With Christmas and the start of the January transfer window approaching, Tigers supporters will be eagerly awaiting confirmation but it seems they may have to be patient for a little longer.

Hull Live has reported that the £30 million takeover is now a matter of days away but that despite discussions continuing between the two involved parties, confirmation is not expected in time for Christmas day.

Ilicali’s desire to become the club’s new owner is said to be stronger than ever as he looks to reward the support of fans in recent weeks.

However, the Turkish businessman’s team are understood to be reluctant to commit to a timeline for the takeover in order to avoid disappointing supporters.

Additionally, the report claims that one of the reasons that Ilicali wants to complete the deal quickly is that strengthening Grant McCann’s squad in the January transfer window is one of his initial priorities.

The Verdict

Short of the completion of the takeover, this update looks like the best Christmas present that Hull fans could really wish for.

Their new prospective owner appears determined to begin his tenure and it seems that will happen very soon, which is really exciting for the MKM Stadium faithful.

You’d imagine Ilicali will want to start things off in style, so we can expect a busy January window as he looks to give McCann the tools needed to secure Hull’s Championship future.

They will be no better way to impress the supporters initially than with a strong winter transfer window but he’ll need to show consistency and stability moving forward to keep them onside.