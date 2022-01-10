Exciting Hull City takeover development shared

The Turkish takeover of Hull City is nearing completion as the paperwork has been signed by both the Allam Family and Acun Ilicali, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

That means the deal is now in the hands of the EFL, who just need to give ratification in order for Ilicali to be the Tigers’ new custodian.

Ilicali’s attempt to takeover the club has been in the works for months, with the Turkish media mogul given a period of exclusivity at the end of October after making a bid.

Quiz: Can you name which club Hull City signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Tyler Smith? Sheffield United Middlesbrough Nottingham Forest Reading

It has been a slow process but the 52-year-old has visited the MKM Stadium multiple times, including being in attendance for the FA Cup clash with Everton on Saturday evening.

Whilst it wasn’t officially done at the time, Ilicali appeared on Turkish singing show O Ses Türkiye on New Years Eve to announce his takeover of the Championship side, urging people to follow the Tigers on social media.

Now it just seems like a matter of time until the EFL grant Hull fans their wish and hand control of the East Riding of Yorkshire outfit to Ilicali.

The Verdict

The news that City fans want to hear is getting very close now and it is now in the hands of the EFL to confirm it.

There were probably some nervous supporters considering how long it was dragging on for with apparently just I’s to be dotted and t’s to be crossed, but that’s now happened.

Even though it was by no means a sell-out on Saturday against Everton, there was a renewed sense of optimism around the MKM Stadium and that was thanks to Ilicali being in attendance.

With a few more positive results in the league the Tigers could get out of a relegation battle this season and you’d imagine the Turkish businessman is going to provide some money immediately to strengthen the squad, which is very exciting.