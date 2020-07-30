Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Exciting for once’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as summer transfer strategy emerges

Published

8 mins ago

on

Leeds United have reportedly identified five top transfer targets and are keen to sign all of them this summer, which appears to have caught the attention of plenty of fans of the Yorkshire club. 

The Whites are preparing for their first season in the Premier League in 16 years after they won the Championship and secured promotion earlier this month.

Leeds have been one of the top sides in the division ever since Marcelo Bielsa joined in 2018 – finishing third in his debut season and then top in his second – but they will face a different challenge entirely in the top flight.

The Yorkshire club’s ambition will, of course, be to establish themselves as a top-flight side and it appears director of football Victor Orta, among others, are working hard to ensure that happens.

According to a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have identified five top transfer targets and are keen to sign all of them ahead of the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

The report claims that Brighton defender Ben White, who was hugely impressive on loan at Elland Road last season, is among those – though they may face fierce competition for his signature with some of England’s big clubs linked and the Seagulls keen to hold onto him.

The details of Leeds summer strategy appears to have caught the attention of the Elland Road faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


