Middlesbrough will be playing in the Championship again next season after a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals.

Boro missed out on the play-off final to the Sky Blues, who face Luton Town at Wembley on Saturday 27th May.

They will remain in the Championship for their sixth consecutive campaign at second tier level in 2023/24, with Michael Carrick being given his first full season in charge as a first-team manager.

It will likely be a busy summer for his side, with six loanees set to return to their parent clubs and three other senior players out of contract.

Plans will have already been formed behind the scenes, but they will have their work cut out in terms of recruitment this summer.

Early Middlesbrough 2023/24 prediction

Ali Maxwell of the Not the Top 20 podcast has predicted that Middlesbrough will be among the favourites again next season. He thinks they will be most people's "most well fancied" for promotion in 2023/24, irrespective of who remains in the second tier from Coventry and Luton.

Maxwell said: "I feel confident that whoever doesn't win the play-off final, whether Coventry or Luton are in the Championship next season, I'm confidently predicting that in the eyes of the bookmakers, Middlesbrough will be the favourites of the existing Championship teams.

"Outside of the three that come down from the Premier League, I expect Boro to be the most well-fancied to win promotion, to go again if you like.

"[There's] a bit of work to do for Carrick with the squad, [there's] quite a lot of loanees that will go back. No doubt they'll be a popular destination for talented loanees once again."

Maxwell's co-host George Elek agreed with his assessment, he added: "I agree that they'll be perceived as being the strongest side staying in the league regardless of what happens in the final. I think Michael Carrick has made a great start to his managerial career at Middlesbrough.

"They are in a pretty good spot in terms of going into next season despite those players going back [from loan]."

Will Middlesbrough be strong next season?

It's hard to disagree with their assessment, as Carrick has proven himself to be a capable manager, and they should be an attractive club for both permanent and loan players again next season.

They are expected to be among those in the promotion hunt every season at second tier level, and it's hard to see that being any different in 2023/24.

Boro are a well-run club, with strong recruitment, who have good resources to back Carrick in the market.

After this season's play-off finish, the target next term will likely be the automatic promotion spots.