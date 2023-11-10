Highlights Millwall has appointed Joe Edwards as their new manager following the departure of Gary Rowett, with the main task of avoiding relegation.

Edwards has a background in coaching and has spent most of his career as an assistant or coach rather than a manager.

The arrival of Edwards could benefit younger academy players at Millwall, such as Aidomo Emakhu and Romain Esse, who have already shown promise and could further develop under Edwards' guidance.

Millwall announced Gary Rowett’s replacement this week after a long process.

It was mutually agreed between the Lions and Rowett in the middle of October that they would part ways, meaning the club was searching for a new manager.

Millwall didn’t rush their search, with several names, including Nathan Jones, John Eustace, and Mick Beale, being linked to the role.

It seemed at one point Jones was going to be the next manager, but this week it was announced that former Chelsea and Everton assistant manager Joe Edwards was going to be the club’s new manager.

The first task the new Millwall boss will face is getting the club away from the relegation zone, after a run of poor results has seen them drop down the table.

Who is Joe Edwards?

Edwards has spent most of his coaching career as an assistant or coach rather than the manager.

The 37-year-old has spent most of his time coaching at Premier League side Chelsea, with him first being the academy manager of the Blues.

He then held roles at Stamford Bridge, such as loan manager, and took charge of both their UEFA Youth League side and also the under-23s.

In 2019, Edwards was moved into the first team set-up, as former player Frank Lampard returned to the club as manager and appointed Edwards as his assistant.

Edwards remained at the club despite Lampard leaving and Thomas Tuchel being brought in as his replacement, but when Lampard was appointed Everton manager in January 2022, Edwards went to re-join him, taking up the same role once again.

Edwards followed the former England midfielder once again this year, as Lampard returned to the Chelsea dugout on a temporary basis.

But Edwards was offered the England under-20 role in the summer until the end of 2023, and he grasped the opportunity.

But the 37-year-old now finds himself as a Championship manager for the first time in his career.

Which players at Millwall could benefit from Joe Edwards’ arrival?

Obviously, when a new manager is brought into a club, it is a chance for a fresh start for everyone involved, and Millwall are no different.

Players such as Zian Flemming, George Honeyman, and Kevin Nisbet will hope this change helps their careers at the club.

But with Edwards coming to Millwall, his arrival could potentially benefit two of Millwall’s younger academy players.

Aidomo Emakhu and Romain Esse are two young players that have featured heavily for Millwall this season.

Emakhu was signed in January of this year from Shamrock Rovers and has seen plenty of first-team football this season, but has started just two of the 11 league games he’s played in. While Esse is a product of the club’s academy and has featured in 10 league games, he has only started once.

Both players have been a bright spark for the club, with Emakhu averaging 0.6 shots per game, 0.1 key passes, and 1.2 dribbles, as per WhoScored.com.

While Esse has averaged the same number of shots but has collected 0.5 key passes and 0.5 dribbles, as per WhoScored.com.

Weekly wages: Millwall's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The duo are still learning, and while they are not regulars in the team, Edwards’ arrival is surely going to help the pair develop into better footballers.

The 37-year-old has a long history of working with younger, unproven players, and this may be one reason why he was appointed the club’s manager.

Edwards will definitely be looking at the club’s youth system and giving the younger talents an opportunity when earned and deserved.

So his arrival will no doubt help Emakhu and Esse, as they are already on the fringes of the first team, but we could see that change with this type of manager coming in.