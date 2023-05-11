He'd be a top class signing.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are one of numerous sides that are interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan this summer, according to The Sun.

The 20-year-old has just enjoyed a successful loan spell at League One side Charlton Athletic and while Palace hold the player in high regard, they may opt to loan him out again next season but this time in the Championship.

The attacker was a shinning light in Charlton’s poor season, and it seems his performances have got plenty of admirers.

As we wait to see where Rak-Sakyi ends up this summer, we asked some writers at FLW for their thoughts on this deal and whether he would be a good signing for Ipswich.

Should Jesurun Rak-Sakyi join Ipswich Town this summer?

Brett Worthington

This would be a very exciting combination.

Rak-Sakyi has been sensational in League One, showcasing all his attacking attributes, so it is no wonder that teams higher up the pyramid are interested in him.

Palace are a side that have options in the attacking third in the first team, and at his age, he needs to continue playing football, so it is no surprise that the Premier League side are going to send Rak-Sakyi out on loan again next season, with the Championship being the obvious destination.

If he were to join Ipswich, he would be joining a side that throughout this season have demonstrated its attacking prowess, and if they add Rak-Sakyi, it will surely only get better.

He would work under a manager who loves attacking football and lets his attackers play with freedom and expression. So, it seems like the perfect match; the only doubt would be game time. He has to move to a team that is going to play him regularly, and at Ipswich there is lots of competition for places, so this would be the only concern.

Josh Cole

This may turn out to be a shrewd bit of business if Ipswich are able to get a deal over the line for Rak-Sakyi this summer.

The winger is clearly ready to step up in level following his escapades for Charlton, and the Blues will be able to offer him the chance of featuring regularly in the Championship next season.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Rak-Sakyi provided an incredibly impressive total of 23 direct goal contributions for Charlton in League One and recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 7.02.

When you consider that Kieran McKenna has managed to further the development of a host of players during his time in charge of Ipswich, it would not be at all surprising if he goes on to help Rak-Sakyi take his game to new heights later this year.

Sam Rourke

He'd be a top class signing.

Rak-Sakyi has been a shining light for Charlton Athletic this season in what was an incredibly underwhelming campaign for the Addicks.

15 goals and eight assists is a superb return for the 20-year-old this season in League One and he looks more than ready for the step up to the Championship.

McKenna's Ipswich could also be a really good destination for him. There's a real feel-good factor around the Tractorboys at the moment and Rak-Saky would offer a real different dimension to the side's attacking outlook.

He'd provide serious competition to Wes Burns down the right flank, whilst the Palace man can also be utilised on the left flank which would give McKenna options in the final third.