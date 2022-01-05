Exciting Chelsea prediction given for Levi Colwill as centre-back thrives at Huddersfield Town

Levi Colwill is pushing to make a claim for the Chelsea team for next season.

The 18-year old is currently on loan with Huddersfield Town, but according to a report by Goal, his performances in the Championship haven’t gone unnoticed.

The Chelsea officials are comparing Colwill’s season so far with that of Reece James, who had a great campaign with Wigan Athletic in 2018-19, and thus are thinking he could come in and compete for a first-team spot next season.

Colwill recently penned a new long-term contract with the Blues before joining up with Huddersfield for the start of his loan deal.

Colwill has so far made 20 starts for Carlos Corberán’s side in the Championship and has impressed many with how he has played.

Huddersfield are currently sixth in the table. Corberán’s side are unbeaten in six league games, including a three game winning streak in December.

However, their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with second place Blackburn Rovers, thus ending both clubs’ winning streaks.

A trip to Burnley awaits Huddersfield next, as the two sides face off in the Third Round of the FA Cup on January 8.

Huddersfield’s next league game is a home fixture with Swansea City on January 15.

The Verdict

This will be music to Colwill’s ears, who will be delighted to hear that his hard work is being noticed by the Chelsea staff.

There is no better motivation for him to keep pushing himself with Huddersfield for the remainder of the season, there is nothing for him to lose and everything to gain by doing so.

It can be difficult to break into the Chelsea team after being on loan from the Championship, James is very much an exception and not the rule.

However, there is no reason why Colwill cannot follow in his footsteps in the next 12 months if he performs well enough.