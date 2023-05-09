This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are one of two Championship sides that are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith this summer, according to Manchester World.

As well as the interest from the Black Cats, Stoke City are also said to be interested in signing the Man United midfielder, but face competition from Premier League side Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at League Two side Salford City, where he has played an important role in the Ammies reaching the play-offs.

The midfielder is coming to the end of his contract at Old Trafford and this report adds that the Red Devils are likely to let him leave when his contract expires.

As this interest emerges, we asked some of the writers at FLW to give their view on this deal and if he would be a good signing for Sunderland.

Would Ethan Galbraith be a good signing for Sunderland?

Brett Worthington

This would be a very good move for Galbraith.

It is no surprise that Man United are willing to let the midfielder go, considering the options the club already has in that department and the fact that Galbraith has never really been close to the first team.

Sunderland have shown not only this season but for the last few years that they are a club that is good at nurturing young, exciting players and is willing to give them the platform they need.

Galbraith has featured regularly for Salford this season, so wherever he goes, he needs to continue that development, and you could argue there aren’t many better places than Sunderland at this current time.

The Black Cats are in need of bolstering their midfield options, and Galbraith on a free transfer could be a very good addition.

James Reeves

Galbraith would be an exciting addition for Sunderland.

He has shown plenty of potential in League Two for Salford this season, and he would represent a smart long-term investment for the Black Cats.

There may be some question marks over whether Galbraith would be ready to make the step up to the first team immediately, particularly if they were to be promoted to the Premier League, so perhaps a League One loan would be beneficial next season.

But the Stadium of Light has been an excellent destination for young players to thrive this season, and it would be the perfect move for Galbraith.

Declan Harte

This could be a very exciting move for Galbraith given how the club has treated younger players in the last couple of years.

This Sunderland side has an upwards trajectory that will be enticing to many prospective signings this summer, regardless of whether promotion is achieved or not.

The midfielder has done well in League Two this season and has benefited from the loan spell away from Manchester United.

Leaving Old Trafford may be the best next step for him as a pathway into Erik ten Hag’s plans looks unlikely at this stage.

Sunderland could prove the perfect fit, with the team needing to bolster their options in midfield and Mowbray’s incredible ability to get the best out of younger players.