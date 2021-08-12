Reading
‘Excited with this one’, ‘Quality’ – These Reading fans are delighted as new addition confirmed
Reading have completed the signing of Tom Dele-Bashiru on a season-long loan from Watford.
🤝 We are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru, who arrives on a season-long loan deal from @WatfordFC.
Welcome aboard, @TomDele10! 💙#NewDele | #Royals150
— Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 12, 2021
Off-field issues have meant for a hugely frustrating summer so far for the Royals, with Veljko Paunovic not making the signings he would’ve wanted ahead of the new season.
However, they have made a move now, with the club announcing Dele-Bashiru’s arrival this evening.
Bringing in the 21-year-old is seen as a smart bit of business by the Royals because the midfielder was highly-rated by the Hornets but unfortunately a serious knee injury meant he missed virtually all of the previous campaign.
Therefore, following Watford’s promotion, a loan was always likely and Dele-Bashiru will now get the regular game time he wants in the Championship. And, from Reading’s perspective, they have brought in a talented youngster who will bring more creativity to the team.
Can you remember the score from Reading’s last 15 opening day matches?
So, it’s fair to say this is a deal that went down well with the fans and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…
Quality signing! Good bit of business by the Royals.
— Stu (@Wayne81111) August 12, 2021
Excited with this one. 🙌🏻 https://t.co/PCoBva9OrB
— Nigel Charles Vass (@ncv87) August 12, 2021
Great move for club and player https://t.co/6VVreixRAI
— Frank (@FrankieHolliday) August 12, 2021
What is this feeling https://t.co/fw4vrq6KXq
— Owen (@GaffrRoyals) August 12, 2021
Such a good loan this, providing the manager trusts him to play Olise’s role. Has the skillset to thrive in the league, my concern is how ready is he after a big injury https://t.co/uVNh0T9o17
— • (@loupirolo) August 12, 2021
Scenes💙 https://t.co/pE2cF74ONK
— harry (@hrryjnes) August 12, 2021
Good addition by the sounds of it. Will offer another option in midfielder, and will make more sense from a business POV when we (by the sounds of it) bring in Ribeiro and perhaps a few others. #readingfc https://t.co/SttuCjCvKU
— Sam Hudspith (@samhudspith24) August 12, 2021