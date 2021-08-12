‘Excited with this one’, ‘Quality’ – These Reading fans are delighted as new addition confirmed

Reading have completed the signing of Tom Dele-Bashiru on a season-long loan from Watford.

🤝 We are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru, who arrives on a season-long loan deal from @WatfordFC. Welcome aboard, @TomDele10! 💙#NewDele | #Royals150 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 12, 2021

Off-field issues have meant for a hugely frustrating summer so far for the Royals, with Veljko Paunovic not making the signings he would’ve wanted ahead of the new season.

However, they have made a move now, with the club announcing Dele-Bashiru’s arrival this evening.

Bringing in the 21-year-old is seen as a smart bit of business by the Royals because the midfielder was highly-rated by the Hornets but unfortunately a serious knee injury meant he missed virtually all of the previous campaign.

Therefore, following Watford’s promotion, a loan was always likely and Dele-Bashiru will now get the regular game time he wants in the Championship. And, from Reading’s perspective, they have brought in a talented youngster who will bring more creativity to the team.

So, it’s fair to say this is a deal that went down well with the fans and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Quality signing! Good bit of business by the Royals. — Stu (@Wayne81111) August 12, 2021

Excited with this one. 🙌🏻 https://t.co/PCoBva9OrB — Nigel Charles Vass (@ncv87) August 12, 2021

Great move for club and player https://t.co/6VVreixRAI — Frank (@FrankieHolliday) August 12, 2021

What is this feeling https://t.co/fw4vrq6KXq — Owen (@GaffrRoyals) August 12, 2021

Such a good loan this, providing the manager trusts him to play Olise’s role. Has the skillset to thrive in the league, my concern is how ready is he after a big injury https://t.co/uVNh0T9o17 — • (@loupirolo) August 12, 2021

Good addition by the sounds of it. Will offer another option in midfielder, and will make more sense from a business POV when we (by the sounds of it) bring in Ribeiro and perhaps a few others. #readingfc https://t.co/SttuCjCvKU — Sam Hudspith (@samhudspith24) August 12, 2021