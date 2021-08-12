Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Excited with this one’, ‘Quality’ – These Reading fans are delighted as new addition confirmed

6 mins ago

Reading have completed the signing of Tom Dele-Bashiru on a season-long loan from Watford.

Off-field issues have meant for a hugely frustrating summer so far for the Royals, with Veljko Paunovic not making the signings he would’ve wanted ahead of the new season.

However, they have made a move now, with the club announcing Dele-Bashiru’s arrival this evening.

Bringing in the 21-year-old is seen as a smart bit of business by the Royals because the midfielder was highly-rated by the Hornets but unfortunately a serious knee injury meant he missed virtually all of the previous campaign.

Therefore, following Watford’s promotion, a loan was always likely and Dele-Bashiru will now get the regular game time he wants in the Championship. And, from Reading’s perspective, they have brought in a talented youngster who will bring more creativity to the team.

