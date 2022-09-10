“Excited to see what we’re going to have” – Barnsley fan pundit speaks out on Michael Duff’s Oakwell start

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley have yet again managed to turn things around at the club so far this season, with Michael Duff coming in as manager to freshen up the backroom at Oakwell.

The club were once battling for a spot in the Premier League, having claimed an unlikely play-off berth under the guidance of Valerien Ismael. How things have turned since then for the club.

The side wanted to go again for the top six in 2021/22 but after Ismael left for a new role with West Brom, it was downhill from there for the Tykes. He took star man Alex Mowatt with him to the Hawthorns but both the manager and the club faltered without each other.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Barnsley midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Alex Mowatt? Huddersfield Middlesbrough Norwich Sheffield United

Barnsley went through two different managers on their way to the drop, with an upturn in fortune from January not doing enough to secure a spot in the Championship. Ismael also lasted until January and was then dismissed to be replaced by Steve Bruce.

Now, Barnsley are back in League One but have another new man at the helm. This time it is Michael Duff, who has worked wonders in the third tier before with a smaller budget. He not only won League Two with former club Cheltenham but then kept them in League One with ease and showed he could make steady progress with a team.

Now, the Tykes have Duff at the helm at Oakwell and will be keen to see similar progress made with them. It looks like it is so far so good for the side too, with Barnsley’s Football League World fan pundit … revealing that he is excited to see where the club ends up under the boss considering his exploits so far and that he has ‘really impressed’ him so far.

Speaking about the boss’ start at Barnsley then, he said: “Michael Duff inherited a group of players whose confidence was absolutely shot at last season. It was the worst season that I’ve experienced as a Barnsley fan, as a 29-year-old Barnsley fan, and you could just tell that confidence was absolutely on the floor.

“For Michael Duff to come in and within the first month already turn that around in many ways, already seen players that were struggling starting to thrive and do well, that shows just how much of a leader he is. He has given us a right kick up the backside in this last month, making us work hard and we’re seeing that within the team now. We’re seeing the fruits of his labours already in the first month so I’m really excited to see what we’re going to have in six months and a years time under his management because I just think he is a great gaffer and he’s really impressed me so far.

“Fruits are starting to spring up in Barnsley’s team now and it’s gone from being a very, very long tough and hard period for Barnsley fans to endure after a shocking season to now, still being hit and miss, but we’re getting more hit than miss and that’s what we need to be doing so it’s good to see.”

The Verdict

Michael Duff has already proven that he is not only one of the best managers in the EFL right now but arguably one of the brightest young managers in the game full stop right now.

He did very well to drag a Cheltenham team that haven’t got the biggest budget into League One. He did even better to keep them there, considering that many wrote off the club and fancied them to drop straight back down to the fourth tier of English football. Now, he has another challenge on his hands with Barnsley.

This will be a different proposition for Duff at Oakwell, with some more money to play with and arguably a bigger squad with some bigger names in there. He’s done well adapting so far and the side have seen some relative success in League One already and the supporters are clearly happy with him.

If he can drag them back up to the Championship, that will be two promotions under his belt already and will really cement him as one of the best in the Football League.