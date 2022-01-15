‘Excited to see Aneke and Burstow’ – These Charlton Athletic fans are delighted by Johnnie Jackson’s line-up to face Cheltenham

Johnnie Jackson has made five changes from Charlton Athletic’s 2-1 defeat at Crewe Alexandra on Wednesday evening to take on Cheltenham Town this afternoon.

The Robins won the reverse fixture 2-1 with the Addicks looking disillusioned under the leadership of Nigel Adkins. The amount of changes comes as a bit of surprise given the consistency in selection Jackson has implemented since taking to the helm.

The five changes are as follows: Chuks Aneke for Conor Washington, Mason Burstow in for Jonathan Leko, Adam Matthews replaces Ben Purrington, Ryan Inniss skippers the side in place of Jason Pearce and finally Albie Morgan comes in for Alex Gilbey.

Stephen Henderson keeps his place in goal with regular number one Craig MacGillivray having recently welcomed the birth of his daughter.

Four of the five players dropped feature on the bench, with the exception being Washington who had been rushed back from an injury to start the game at Gresty Road.

Diallang Jaiyesimi could be moved over to left wing back, with either Sean Clare or Adam Matthews filling the right wing back role, whoever of that duo does not will likely slot into the right side of the back three.

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Akin Famewo Chelsea Manchester United Norwich City Newcastle United

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction to the team news on Twitter…

ANEKEEEE — Owen (@JubilantJackson) January 15, 2022

Jesus wasn’t expecting chuks in the 11

3 points today boys big time — Karl Lucas (@Karlo_L3) January 15, 2022

Under the radar but glad Morgan’s getting another chance. Gets too much stick for my liking, hopefully has a performance today — Football Fan (@Charlton_Fan) January 15, 2022

Excited to see Aneke and Burstow as a partnership! And hoping Albie Morgan can put a good shift in in midfield. YOU REDSSSSS 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/37tFIr7JM3 — Lucy Bailey (@Lucy_Bailey_98) January 15, 2022

Aneke actually starting a game 👀 https://t.co/Laa2x5UPIe — Jack Clark (@J_Clark_97) January 15, 2022

Fair play Jackson. Not spoilt for choice but Aneke and Burstow from the start is exciting #cafc https://t.co/cU0mTbWYJ9 — Connor Fawdry (@connorfawdry) January 15, 2022