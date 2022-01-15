Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Excited to see Aneke and Burstow’ – These Charlton Athletic fans are delighted by Johnnie Jackson’s line-up to face Cheltenham

Johnnie Jackson has made five changes from Charlton Athletic’s 2-1 defeat at Crewe Alexandra on Wednesday evening to take on Cheltenham Town this afternoon.

The Robins won the reverse fixture 2-1 with the Addicks looking disillusioned under the leadership of Nigel Adkins. The amount of changes comes as a bit of surprise given the consistency in selection Jackson has implemented since taking to the helm.

The five changes are as follows: Chuks Aneke for Conor Washington, Mason Burstow in for Jonathan Leko, Adam Matthews replaces Ben Purrington, Ryan Inniss skippers the side in place of Jason Pearce and finally Albie Morgan comes in for Alex Gilbey.

Stephen Henderson keeps his place in goal with regular number one Craig MacGillivray having recently welcomed the birth of his daughter.

Four of the five players dropped feature on the bench, with the exception being Washington who had been rushed back from an injury to start the game at Gresty Road.

Diallang Jaiyesimi could be moved over to left wing back, with either Sean Clare or Adam Matthews filling the right wing back role, whoever of that duo does not will likely slot into the right side of the back three.

