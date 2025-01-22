This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Queens Park Rangers are one of four Championship clubs in the race for the versatile utility man and Chelsea academy graduate Harvey Vale.

West Bromwich Albion and Oxford United have joined QPR and Sunderland in the fight for his signature, according to Mark McAdam of Sky Sports. However, it isn't just English clubs keen on the 21-year-old.

Sides from the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium also lining up a potential deal. Those currently named are SC Heerenveen, Hannover 96, and Oud-Heverlee Leuven, with each interested in the Cobham academy graduate.

Vale has been with Chelsea since 2016, having joined from Fulham's academy. He has featured seven times for the Blues' first team. Last season, he spent time with League One, Bristol Rovers, and impressed playing as the left wing-back in a back-five system.

The QPR verdict on interest in Chelsea's Harvey Vale

FLW's QPR fan pundit Louis Moir has had his say on Vale, who is able to operate as a winger, attacking midfielder, central midfielder, or at left-back. We asked if he is good enough to make an impact and where exactly he would fit into Cifuentes' side.

He said: "I think Harvey Vale has been one of these Chelsea youngsters who, you hear his name, he is meant to be quite promising, and he's obviously done well at Bristol Rovers when he was on loan there.

"He obviously seems very versatile as well, and the positions he can play in are probably where we actually need cover.

"We need cover at left-back and out wide as well. So, it's tricky. Let's say we get him in, then what is his position for us?

"You'd probably have to say that if we don't sign a winger, then it could be as a winger. Or he could just be cover at left-back, which I wouldn't be against.

"You could argue that his loan means he's not had much experience in the Championship at all. Bristol Rovers is where he's done well and then he's got a bit of interest abroad now as well.

"He's obviously meant to be really talented, but he wouldn't fit into our team in terms of starting. But he adds cover and depth and could still have a bit of an impact.

"I'd be excited by him, because he seems to be talented and with a lot of ability. He's also really young as well.

"I'd be all for getting him on a loan, or even if we could afford to buy him."

Harvey Vale could be a coup for QPR

You have to imagine that geography alone gives QPR the upper hand in potentially securing Vale's services. At 21, he needs a home and QPR are on the doorstep of where he has been born and raised.

Despite an impressive time out on loan, it has not been enough to earn him a place in Enzo Maresca’s plans, and at his age, he may be better off pursuing a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge.

What could also make it an opportunistic and sensible deal is Blues' willingness to waive a transfer fee for the versatile youngster. Instead, Todd Boehly and Co. are only seeking a sell-on clause, making this a financially straightforward deal for those looking to secure his services.

Vale is yet to specialise as a player, which perhaps is detrimental to his development, but QPR could offer him more stability and long-term success. For now, he is able to feature anywhere behind the front line, is comfortable on the ball, and holds his own when it comes to defending.

That versatility could prove invaluable, particularly when injuries start to take their toll later in the season. But the impact and resale value long-term is what makes this enticing for a number of second tier sides.