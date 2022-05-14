“Excited” – New arrival sends message to supporters after Bristol City move is confirmed

New Bristol City arrival Ben Acey has said he’s “excited” to join the Championship club and offered a “big thanks” to everyone at Guernsey FC after his move to Ashton Gate was confirmed yesterday.

The 17-year-old had been tipped to follow Alex Scott’s footsteps and join the Robins earlier in the season and yesterday the Bs3 outfit announced that he had signed a one-year professional contract following a trial at the Robins High Performance Centre.

Acey took to Twitter after the news was confirmed to send a message to City fans and thank his former club for what they’ve done for him.

16-year-old striker Tim Ap Sion has also made the switch from Guernsey FC to the Robins after a successful trial of his own – though he will join the academy as a 1st year scholar.

The pair will link up with the club ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and will both be keen to emulate the meteoric rise that Scott has enjoyed since making the move.

The Verdict

If either of the new arrivals can enjoy anywhere near the sort of success that Scott has already, then you have to think this will look like phenomenal business from the South West club.

It’s a particularly exciting move for Acey, who has signed his first professional contract, and it’s going to be interesting to see how he gets on next season and who he features for.

The teenager will likely slot in at U18 level first and be given time to adjust before there is talk of first team opportunities – as was the case with Scott when he made the move.

It’s an exciting moment for the 17-year-old so you have to give him credit for heaping praise on Tony Vance and the coaching team at Guernsey for all they have done for him during his time at the club.

