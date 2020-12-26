‘Excited’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to 24-year-old’s inclusion vs Nottingham Forest

Birmingham City will be looking to arrest a winless run of three games today as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Blues come into this Boxing Day clash on the back of three straight defeats, losing 4-1 to Middlesbrough at St. Andrew’s last time out.

The pressure is starting to build on Aitor Karanka, and he will be eager to mark his return to the City Ground with a win this afternoon.

On the back of their 4-1 defeat to Boro last time out, the Spaniard has made three changes to his side.

In defence, George Friend is recalled at left-back, and replaces Kristian Pedersen who drops to the bench.

There’s also a couple of changes in midfield, with Ivan Sunjic coming in for Mikel San Jose.

The biggest change sees Alen Halilovic replace Jon Toral, with the former Barcelona man making his first start for the club.

Here, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions to the starting line-up…

HALILOVICCCCCC — Jack (@jackblenkiron) December 26, 2020

Kief in for Clayton and that would be quality — James Gardner (@jamesbcfc7) December 26, 2020

Here comes the inability to win the ball back in midfield again 😳😴 how the hell does Clayton start!?! He’s slow, lazy & apart from 2 decent games has been woeful! Get Keif back in & give us that energy in Midfield!!! — Chris Royston (@MrBrightside_32) December 26, 2020

Just Kieftenbeld for Clayton and it’s perfect. Glad to see friendly George playing we won’t concede 4 today — Louiebcfc (@louiepage91) December 26, 2020

Clayton was abysmal last game but that’s not a bad 11. Anyway come on you blue boys — adam hunt (@adamblues75) December 26, 2020

With that bench let’s hope we go 2-0 up and then we can throw on the 5 defensive players on out of the 8 outfield players. — Tro (@T10WS) December 26, 2020

Not far off our best XI that IMO — Gayleonthefence (@gayleonthefence) December 26, 2020

I’m a fan of this in general, but I’m just desperate for us to finally break the Dean/Roberts partnership up for good. It’s a big plus to have Friend back on the pitch though, no matter where he plays. Excited to see Halilovic start too! Most importantly, 4-2-3-1… #bcfc https://t.co/7GAZ6DNu4d — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) December 26, 2020