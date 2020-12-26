Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Excited’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to 24-year-old’s inclusion vs Nottingham Forest

Birmingham City will be looking to arrest a winless run of three games today as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Blues come into this Boxing Day clash on the back of three straight defeats, losing 4-1 to Middlesbrough at St. Andrew’s last time out.

The pressure is starting to build on Aitor Karanka, and he will be eager to mark his return to the City Ground with a win this afternoon.

On the back of their 4-1 defeat to Boro last time out, the Spaniard has made three changes to his side.

In defence, George Friend is recalled at left-back, and replaces Kristian Pedersen who drops to the bench.

There’s also a couple of changes in midfield, with Ivan Sunjic coming in for Mikel San Jose.

The biggest change sees Alen Halilovic replace Jon Toral, with the former Barcelona man making his first start for the club.

Here, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions to the starting line-up…


