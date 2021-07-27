‘Excited for this’, ‘Not sure I get the hype’ – These Bournemouth fans react as Leeds United transfer agreement announced

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Leif Davis from Leeds United on an initial season-long loan.

In the building ✅ We're delighted to welcome @LeifDavis to #afcb on a season-long loan 🤝 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) July 27, 2021

The 21-year-old has been involved in the Whites squad over recent years but he has struggled to get regular minutes under Marcelo Bielsa, with his team recording a top-half finish in the Premier League last season.

Therefore, a summer move always seemed possible and the Cherries announced Davis’ arrival on Tuesday afternoon.

The left-back arrives with a good reputation after impressing when given a chance for Leeds, whilst his stay on the south coast could be a long one as the deal contains clauses to make the move permanent.

With Bournemouth needing a left-back after Diego Rico’s departure, combined with Davis’ talent, it’s no surprise to see this is a bit of business that has gone down very well with the support.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the new recruit from some of the support on Twitter…

GET IN 🍒🍒🍒 — Big Jeff 🍒 (@1afcb1) July 27, 2021

Excited for this. Looks like a natural fit for the team coming from Bielsa’s style of play. Also happy to see the club throw in the option to buy. — pinocchiolegs (@pinocchiolegs) July 27, 2021

"The Stadium is beautiful" – Did he get lost on the way down here? 😂 Look forward to seeing how he progresses. Option to buy is unexpected but welcome! 🔴⚫ — Dan (@KillerDSx) July 27, 2021

Hmmm. Not sure I get the hype but then I've never seen him play (neither have many others by the look of it).

– LD played in 9 league games and 7 cup games

– #afcb's JZ played in 2 league games and 3 cup games

But wishing him every success at DC! https://t.co/VyOcmlpsu8 — AFCB_Rob 🍒 (@afcb_r0b) July 27, 2021

Option to make permanent – exactly the kind of business we need to be doing this summer. Can’t confess to know too much about this kid but #lufc fans speak highly of him. Welcome Leif! #afcb https://t.co/kGSYlqHBAf — Ryan K (@Kingers_19) July 27, 2021