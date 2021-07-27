Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Bournemouth

‘Excited for this’, ‘Not sure I get the hype’ – These Bournemouth fans react as Leeds United transfer agreement announced

Published

2 hours ago

on

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Leif Davis from Leeds United on an initial season-long loan.

The 21-year-old has been involved in the Whites squad over recent years but he has struggled to get regular minutes under Marcelo Bielsa, with his team recording a top-half finish in the Premier League last season.

Therefore, a summer move always seemed possible and the Cherries announced Davis’ arrival on Tuesday afternoon.

The left-back arrives with a good reputation after impressing when given a chance for Leeds, whilst his stay on the south coast could be a long one as the deal contains clauses to make the move permanent.

With Bournemouth needing a left-back after Diego Rico’s departure, combined with Davis’ talent, it’s no surprise to see this is a bit of business that has gone down very well with the support.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the new recruit from some of the support on Twitter…


