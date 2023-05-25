"Excited for the future.

Chuba Akpom has taken to Instagram to thank Middlesbrough's fans for the support that he received during the 2022/23 campaign, and has admitted that he is excited for what the future holds for him.

The Boro attacker established himself as a key member of the club's squad by producing a host of impressive performances in the Championship.

Despite missing a number of games due to injury, Akpom still managed to find the back of the net on 28 occasions for Boro at this level in the regular term.

Akpom also chipped in with two assists for his team-mates as Boro claimed a fourth-place finish in the league standings.

Unfortunately for Middlesbrough, Akpom was not able to add to his aforementioned goal tally in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

After the first leg with Coventry City ended in a 0-0 draw, Boro suffered a 1-0 defeat to Mark Robins' side at the Riverside Stadium last week.

Set to play in the Championship again next season, Middlesbrough may have a battle on their hands to retain Akpom's services.

A report from TEAMtalk earlier this month suggested that Crystal Palace were interested in signing the 27-year-old this summer.

Meanwhile, journalist Alan Nixon revealed on Patreon that Boro reportedly value Akpom at £15m.

Akpom's current deal with Middlesbrough is set to run until 2024, and thus any potential suitor will have to submit a significant offer in the upcoming transfer window in order to test the Championship club's resolve.

What has Middlesbrough attacker Chuba Akpom posted on social media?

Reflecting on Boro's latest campaign, Akpom has admitted on Instagram that he is proud of his side and is also appreciative of the support that the club's fans have demonstrated.

Akpom posted: "What a season it's been!

"I've only really had time to process things now.

"Records broken; History made.

"It seems impossible... until it's done.

"We didn't achieve our main goal, but I'm extremely proud of the team.

"Thank you all for the love I've received.

"Grateful and blessed.

"It's been a season I'll never forget.

"Excited for the future.

"CA29."

Will Boro be able to retain Chuba Akpom's services this summer?

When you consider that Akpom set the Championship alight with his attacking displays in the 2022/23 season, it would not be a shock if a Premier League outfit tries to sign him this summer.

Playing in the top-flight would unquestionably be an attractive proposition for Akpom.

However, unless he is given assurances regarding game-time by a Premier League side, it could be argued that the former Arsenal man should stay at Boro.

By retaining Akpom's services, Middlesbrough will fancy their chances of launching a bid for automatic promotion later this year with Michael Carrick at the helm.