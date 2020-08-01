Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall

‘Excited’, ‘Could be a big year’ – These fans react as Millwall seal deal for forward

Published

7 mins ago

on

Millwall completed the signing of Troy Parrott this morning, with the forward joining on a season-long loan from Tottenham.

The 18-year-old has understandably failed to get regular minutes with Spurs, so Jose Mourinho has allowed the talented youngster out on loan for the next campaign.

And, the Lions confirmed his arrival on their official site as Gary Rowett looks to build a squad that can compete for a top-six finish after they just missed out last month.

Parrott’s signing is seen as a coup for Millwall, with the teenager highly-rated by Spurs and he has already been capped by Ireland at a senior level.

Therefore, fans are extremely pleased with the early bit of business from the Lions, whilst Spurs fans are also glad to see Parrott will be going to get more football in a competitive league.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from both sets of supporters from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Excited’, ‘Could be a big year’ – These fans react as Millwall seal deal for forward

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: