‘Excited’, ‘Could be a big year’ – These fans react as Millwall seal deal for forward

Millwall completed the signing of Troy Parrott this morning, with the forward joining on a season-long loan from Tottenham.

The 18-year-old has understandably failed to get regular minutes with Spurs, so Jose Mourinho has allowed the talented youngster out on loan for the next campaign.

And, the Lions confirmed his arrival on their official site as Gary Rowett looks to build a squad that can compete for a top-six finish after they just missed out last month.

Parrott’s signing is seen as a coup for Millwall, with the teenager highly-rated by Spurs and he has already been capped by Ireland at a senior level.

Therefore, fans are extremely pleased with the early bit of business from the Lions, whilst Spurs fans are also glad to see Parrott will be going to get more football in a competitive league.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from both sets of supporters from Twitter…

What a signing! The clubs they beat to his signature shows intent for next season! Still need two big players!!! Could be a big year. — Darren Ryan (@DarrenJryan10) August 1, 2020

Could be a huge signing; this kid is very highly rated. Well done Millwall tbh, bit jealous! — Matt Brunton (@Brunners_) August 1, 2020

Thanks lads. Take good care of him. Here's hoping he fires you into the PL. — Clinton🇿🇦Erasmus🇩🇰 (@Clinton_Erasmus) August 1, 2020

Take good care of Troy for us, he's a fantastic player — BLM Jack 🇮🇪 (@EireTHFC) August 1, 2020

Excited about following his progress at Milwall. #THFC — Jonny Wallace (@J_Wallace_84) August 1, 2020

My spurs mates were annoyed when he didn't get game time whilst kane was injured. This kid could be a good player in time and hopefully the gaffer can get the best out of him. I'm excited to see this player at the Wall. — MartinG (I don't have to sell my soul) (@MartinG61334061) August 1, 2020

Last time you took care of one of our own he turned out to be the best striker in the world now it’s troy’s chance🔥 — BidoShalaby🇪🇬🇪🇬 (@shalaby_bido) August 1, 2020