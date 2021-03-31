‘Excited by this one’ – Initial euphoric Norwich City fan reaction to Tottenham agreement was 100% justified

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

Norwich City enjoyed a very solid summer transfer window that helped to set them up for what would be a very good campaign in the Championship that should lead to automatic promotion.

Keeping hold of key players like Emiliano Buendia, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons was a massive deal for the Canaries and has played a crucial role in them establishing themselves as the best team in the division. However, the arrival of midfielder Oliver Skipp on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur has proven to be just as important for Daniel Farke’s side.

The midfielder arrived at Carrow Road with a burgeoning reputation and with him being talked up by Jose Mourinho during the second half of last season for some of his performances. Confidence was high that a loan move to Norwich could well put him in an excellent position to challenge for starts for Spurs next term.

Daniel Farke was glowing in his assessment of the signing when it was announced, suggesting that Skipp is a player with top-level experience who they had to compete with others to secure on loan. While he also suggested that his qualities in possession and drive to win back the ball meant that he would be perfectly suited to the Canaries.

There was understandably a lot of excitement and anticipation amongst Norwich fans when the move was announced on social media, with them being hopeful that Skipp would prove to be one of the best loan additions the club has ever made. Here was just some of the reactions on social media when the deal was announced.

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴… 🤩 Oliver Skipp joins the Canaries on a season-long loan from Spurs! 👊 💛 #WelcomeSkipp 💚 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 17, 2020

Was only ever going to be a loan deal but will probably be the greatest ever loan deal. Some great comments from the Spurs fans. Obviously highly rated. — colotbc (@colotbc) August 17, 2020

Fantastic signing. Young and hungry player just needing some game time. Fair play Norwich for some decent recruitment this time! — Rory Haczewski (@RoryHaczewski) August 17, 2020

Absolutely great signing for us… shame it’s a loan he has bags of potential — K☠️S (@K_S1982) August 17, 2020

Excellent! Saw him play many times with Spurs. Should be part of the starting 11 every match. — Ken Katz (@Ztaknek) August 17, 2020

Our recent track record of signings hasn't been good but I'm pretty excited by this one…! https://t.co/e00HKyb9iD — Matt (@norfolk_buh) August 17, 2020

Excited by this one! Think its great the club managed to persuade Skipp to join on loan, despite the reported interest from the Premier League and elsewhere. #NCFC https://t.co/ESV7jVuKza — Joe Hinchliffe 🔰🎙 (@JoeHinchliffe93) August 17, 2020

It would be an accurate assessment to suggest that the midfielder has proven to be worth all of those messages of praise over the signing from Norwich supporters in the summer. Skipp has simply been a revelation and there have been few players who were signed in the summer in the Championship who have proven to be as impressive as the 20-year-old.

Skipp has managed to bring to the table all of the qualities that Farke had been anticipating when he signed him. To date, the midfielder has been averaging 2.1 tackles and one interception per game, as well as winning an impressive 5.7 duels per game in his 38 appearances (Sofascore). The 20-year-old has also managed to average an impressive 88% passing accuracy and also scored one goal and made one assist.

The midfielder has been one of the best performing players in his position in the league, and he will certainly be a contender to make it into the Championship’s Team of the Season when that is announced. Without his presence in the middle of the park, the Canaries might not have been able to establish themselves as firmly in the automatic promotion places as they have done.

It seems like Skipp has placed himself well in the thoughts of Mourinho now following this loan spell. The expectation would be that the midfielder returns to his parent club in the summer and really has a chance of starting for them in the Premier League. Norwich though would likely be more than willing to try and re-sign were that opportunity to arise at some stage.