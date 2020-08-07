‘Excited again now’ – Many Leeds United fans react as image of Marcelo Bielsa appears to provide transfer hint

An image of Marcelo Bielsa appears to have revealed the identity of at least one of Leeds United’s summer transfer targets, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Whites fans.

The Yorkshire club secured their return to the Premier League after 16 years away, having won the Championship last term.

Leeds look to have a busy summer ahead of them. They are understood to have five top targets and are keen to sign all of them before the window closes.

An image of Bielsa that has emerged online may have revealed the identity of a number of those.

Eagle-eyed Whites supporters have identified St Pauli midfielder Finn Ole Becker as one of the players in the Leeds coach’s notes.

The 20-year-old midfielder established himself properly in the Bundesliga 2 side last season and appears to be on the newly-promoted club’s radar.

The identity of a second player is a little less clear and has drawn some real debate – with PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe and Reading duo Danny Loader and Michael Olise all raised as potential candidates.

This transfer hint appears to have caught the attention of fans of the Yorkshire club, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

