Swansea have had an offer accepted for Blackpool striker Jerry Yates, according to Pete O’Rourke.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of Championship interest for a while now, but it seems the Swans have won the race.

The forward is said to be undergoing a medical after agreeing personal terms with the Welsh club.

Swansea bringing in Yates, may mean there are some developments in the sale of striker Joel Piroe, who has been linked with a move to Leicester City.

Would Jerry Yates be a good replacement for Joel Piroe at Leicester City?

We asked some of the writers at FLW for their thoughts on Swansea signing Jerry Yates and whether he is a good replacement for Joel Piroe.

Here’s what they had to say…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this would be a brilliant signing for Swansea City.

The club look as though they could lose Joel Piroe this summer, and bringing in a player like Yates would certainly soften the blow of that.

Yates is coming off the back of an excellent season in a struggling Championship side, and in a more dominant team, who knows just how well he can do.

At 26, the forward is also just coming into his peak years, meaning Swansea get the benefit of those if they can agree a long-term deal.

There’s certainly plenty to like about this one.

Brett Worthington

I think this is an excellent signing for Swansea City and Michael Duff.

If this deal gets over the line, the Swans have done exceptionally well to bring Yates in despite all the interest from other clubs in the Championship.

Blackpool’s relegation to League One meant it would have been hard for the club to keep hold of Yates.

So, it isn’t a surprise that the forward is leaving, but it may be a surprise to many that he is joining Swansea, just because of the other teams mentioned with interest.

However, Swansea are more than likely going to lose Piroe this summer, so it was imperative they brought in a replacement, and a good one at that.

Yates has proven over a number of seasons that he is an excellent goalscorer in the EFL, and with the right service, he could fill the void left by Piroe this season and beyond.

Adam Elliott

Yates should be a great addition for Swansea, but less so if he’s replacing Joel Piroe.

Yates’ stylistic profile makes him a better like-for-like replacement for Michael Obafemi, and playing with Piroe as a strike partnership would probably suit him best.

If Piroe is to depart, then I would expect a further addition will come in to play with Yates, as opposed to the 26-year-old being the only striker the Swans sign this summer.

His goal return has been very decent for a Blackpool side who have never been better than average at Championship level. Scoring 15 goals for a side that got relegated can’t be ignored as a mighty achievement.

Yates’ numbers should scale up by playing for a better side with more service around him, too. There are plenty of reasons to be positive, including the fact Swansea would be getting a peak age player for a reasonable price as well.