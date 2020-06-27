Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Exceptional’, ‘What a player’ – Many Derby County fans heap praise on one man after Reading victory

Published

9 mins ago

on

Derby County made it two wins in two since the Championship restart with a 2-1 victory over Reading today and many Rams fans have hailed the performance of Andre Wisdom.

A quickfire double from Tom Lawrence and Wayne Rooney just before the half put Phillip Cocu’s side in the driving seat at Pride Park and the hosts held on to secure all three points, despite Andy Rinomhota pulling a goal back in the second half.

Derby are now three points back from the play-offs and have the best record in the Championship since the start of the year, having won 27 points from 14 games.

Lawrence produced a fine strike to give the Rams the lead against Reading but his chance was set up by a surging run from Wisdom, who produced another impressive display at centre-back.

It appears the 27-year-old had more license to get forward against the Royals as he pushed into the final third on a number of occasions and caused issues for the opposition backline.

Do these 11 celebrities support Derby County or not? Have a go now!

1 of 11

Actor Robert Lindsay is Derby fan.

Wisdom, who has spent much of his career as a full-back, has been utilised in the centre of defence by Cocu.

His display against Reading certainly appears to have caught the attention of the Pride Park faithful, with many Derby fans taking to Twitter to heap praise on the defender.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Exceptional’, ‘What a player’ – Many Derby County fans heap praise on one man after Reading victory

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: