‘Exceptional’, ‘What a player’ – Many Derby County fans heap praise on one man after Reading victory

Derby County made it two wins in two since the Championship restart with a 2-1 victory over Reading today and many Rams fans have hailed the performance of Andre Wisdom.

A quickfire double from Tom Lawrence and Wayne Rooney just before the half put Phillip Cocu’s side in the driving seat at Pride Park and the hosts held on to secure all three points, despite Andy Rinomhota pulling a goal back in the second half.

Derby are now three points back from the play-offs and have the best record in the Championship since the start of the year, having won 27 points from 14 games.

Lawrence produced a fine strike to give the Rams the lead against Reading but his chance was set up by a surging run from Wisdom, who produced another impressive display at centre-back.

It appears the 27-year-old had more license to get forward against the Royals as he pushed into the final third on a number of occasions and caused issues for the opposition backline.

Wisdom, who has spent much of his career as a full-back, has been utilised in the centre of defence by Cocu.

His display against Reading certainly appears to have caught the attention of the Pride Park faithful, with many Derby fans taking to Twitter to heap praise on the defender.

Read their reaction here:

Out of wisdom and bird for man of the match today both were superb #dcfc — Vikramjit Singh Dosanjh (@viksinghdosanjh) June 27, 2020

Wisdom my MOTM today, absolutely rock solid at the back #dcfc — D C F C 🇳🇱 (@DCFC101) June 27, 2020

Loving Andre Wisdom’s runs from centre half. What a player. Great 1st half #dcfc — Greg Ford (@gregford4) June 27, 2020

Took years for the Derby fans to get what they wanted…but Wisdom at CB 😍 #dcfc — Andy (@sim__and) June 27, 2020

Igor Wisdom running that first half! You love to see it. 👏 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Andy Allen (@ajallen75) June 27, 2020

Andre Wisdom vs Reading: 89 touches

3 duels won

4 clearances

3 ball recoveries

4 accurate long balls

75 accurate passes

94% pass accuracy MOTM performance from our CB 👏🏻#dcfc #dcfcfans 🐏 pic.twitter.com/RAFx2TSv9g — 11 Points 🐏 (@11pts1win) June 27, 2020

Great finish, but that’s all about the work from Andre Wisdom. Exceptional #dcfc — Neil Hunt (@NeilH87) June 27, 2020