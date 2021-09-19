‘Exceptional’, ‘Undroppable’ – These Reading fans react to player’s match-winning performance

After a poor first month of the 2021-22 season, Reading fans probably can’t believe that they are now three games unbeaten since the return of club football following the international break.

The Royals went into that break with just three points on the board out of a possible 15, losing four out of their first five matches, but there’s been an upturn in form since then.

It could have been a perfect record if not surrendering a lead against Queens Park Rangers last Saturday, but Veljko Paunovic has led his side to seven points in the last three outings to shoot themselves up to 14th in the table.

Ovie Ejaria will no doubt get all the plaudits for his two-goal salvo at Craven Cottage yesterday as Fulham were defeated 2-1 by the Berkshire side, but it was the heroics of young Luke Southwood late on that sealed the three points.

The 21-year-old produced a fantastic stop from close range to deny Josh Onomah in just his third ever league appearance for the Royals, having been drafted into the team in midweek following an injury to Rafael Cabral.

Southwood has impressed supporters and they’ve been reacting to his performance from yesterday’s encounter in west London on social media.

Un droppable — Reading FC (C) (@CalvinRFC1871) September 19, 2021

Laurent best player on that pitch today, and big up Southwood holding his nerve under that pressure. Massive win that #readingfc — George (@1871_GS) September 18, 2021

Also, Luke Southwood unbelievable save at the death. Deserves the number 1 spot. — Louis Roberts (@LouisRobWrites) September 18, 2021

Dear @VPaunovic please never drop Luke Southwood for Rafael. The guy is class (as seen by the last minute save) and is a fans favorite with the #readingfc fans. Yours faithfully Royals supporters everywhere — Jack (@thesimpsonRFC) September 18, 2021

