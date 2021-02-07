Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Exceptional’, ‘Such an upgrade’ – These Ipswich Town fans heap praise on 18-y/o after crucial win

Published

9 mins ago

on

After a tough recent run, Ipswich Town got back to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 success over Blackpool at Portman Road yesterday.

Even though they are tenth in League One, the Tractor Boys have games in hand on many of their rivals above in the race for a play-off place. But, they needed to start picking up results, so Paul Lambert will have been delighted with the win over the Tangerines.

Perhaps the most pleasing aspect was the performance though, as Ipswich were far superior on the day, and several new signings made an instant impact.

That included Luke Matheson, who joined on loan from Premier League Wolves on deadline day. The 18-year-old right-back was impressive on his debut, showing a willingness to get forward, an intensity in the way he defended, and quality on the ball.

It’s fair to say the teenager has made an immediate positive impression with his new support, and the fans are excited about the role Matheson can play moving forward.

Here we look at some of the comments to his display from Twitter…


