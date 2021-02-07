‘Exceptional’, ‘Such an upgrade’ – These Ipswich Town fans heap praise on 18-y/o after crucial win

After a tough recent run, Ipswich Town got back to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 success over Blackpool at Portman Road yesterday.

Even though they are tenth in League One, the Tractor Boys have games in hand on many of their rivals above in the race for a play-off place. But, they needed to start picking up results, so Paul Lambert will have been delighted with the win over the Tangerines.

Perhaps the most pleasing aspect was the performance though, as Ipswich were far superior on the day, and several new signings made an instant impact.

That included Luke Matheson, who joined on loan from Premier League Wolves on deadline day. The 18-year-old right-back was impressive on his debut, showing a willingness to get forward, an intensity in the way he defended, and quality on the ball.

It’s fair to say the teenager has made an immediate positive impression with his new support, and the fans are excited about the role Matheson can play moving forward.

Here we look at some of the comments to his display from Twitter…

Thought Matheson was shaky first half but been very good second half, look like a player #itfc — Blocky 🇬🇧 (@Blockeh1) February 6, 2021

Matheson has been such an upgrade on chambers #itfc — Andrew Woodfield 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🚜🧔🏻 (@AJWoody_3) February 6, 2021

Matheson doing this thing where he runs forward around the winger when the team are attacking… apparently it's called an "overlap"??!! Haven't seen an Ipswich full back do that for a while! #ITFC — Perry Scott (@PerryJScott) February 6, 2021

Matheson looks the real deal don’t he! #itfc — Ed Baker (@EdmundBaker2) February 6, 2021

Matheson standout player for me 👍#itfc — Mary McCourt (@mjcben148) February 6, 2021

Fabulous to see all the new players making such a positive start. Luke Matheson especially has had a cracking game. #itfc — Kevin Burch (@kevindburch) February 6, 2021

Chambers shouldn’t play again this season Matheson was exceptional today brings us an identity of play down the right hand side #itfc — Radders (@itfcRadders) February 6, 2021