‘Exceptional’ – Sam Johnstone sends message to West Brom fans

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has thanked the Hawthorns faithful for his reception on his return to the side yesterday.

Johnstone was named Albion’s Player of the Year in 2020/21 but has been the subject of transfer interest following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

He missed the start of the season amid uncertainty about his future but returned to the side yesterday for the Baggies’ 3-2 win against Luton Town.

The 28-year-old was given a rousing reception from the home support and took to Twitter to thank fans for that after the game.

EXCEPTIONAL 😍😍😍 Thankyou everyone 😁😁😁😁😁 https://t.co/aLp4vdN3XV — sam johnstone (@samjohnstone) August 14, 2021

Johnstone is currently in the final year of his contract but Valerien Ismael has confirmed that talks are ongoing with the England international over a new deal.

It is understood that the keeper’s new deal could include a release clause that would come into effect at the end of the 2021/22 campaign if West Brom aren’t promoted to the Premier League.

The Verdict

Baggies fans will love to see this response from Johnstone, who clearly appreciated the response he got from the Hawthorns crowd on his return to the side.

The 28-year-old was exceptional last season and it’s a massive surprise that he hasn’t returned to the Premier League this summer.

If Albion can keep hold of him beyond the end of the month it will be a huge boost for Ismael, who will have, in my eyes, the best keeper in the division.

It seems the fanbase doesn’t hold anything against him at the moment and the feeling appears to be mutual, which is only likely to aid his form on the pitch.

You feel we can expect plenty more strong receptions for Johnstone when West Brom play at home.