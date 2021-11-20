Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Exceptional’, ‘Made us play like Real Madrid’ – These Charlton Athletic fans send clear message to owner over key decision

Charlton Athletic’s fine form under Johnnie Jackson continued as they beat leaders Plymouth Argyle in front of a packed home crowd this afternoon.

The former player was named as Nigel Adkins’ successor last month after a disastrous start to the campaign under the former Hull City chief.

And, it’s fair to say the turnaround has been incredible. Under the guidance of Jackson, the Addicks have now won four and drawn one of his five games in charge, which has included getting results against some top teams.

That was the case today, with the Londoners now 12th in the table and they will be looking up rather than nervously over their shoulder.

As you would expect, the Charlton fans are loving how things are going right now, with all the support now wondering why Jackson hasn’t been named as the permanent boss yet.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the interim boss on Twitter…


