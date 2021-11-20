‘Exceptional’, ‘Made us play like Real Madrid’ – These Charlton Athletic fans send clear message to owner over key decision

Charlton Athletic’s fine form under Johnnie Jackson continued as they beat leaders Plymouth Argyle in front of a packed home crowd this afternoon.

The former player was named as Nigel Adkins’ successor last month after a disastrous start to the campaign under the former Hull City chief.

And, it’s fair to say the turnaround has been incredible. Under the guidance of Jackson, the Addicks have now won four and drawn one of his five games in charge, which has included getting results against some top teams.

That was the case today, with the Londoners now 12th in the table and they will be looking up rather than nervously over their shoulder.

As you would expect, the Charlton fans are loving how things are going right now, with all the support now wondering why Jackson hasn’t been named as the permanent boss yet.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the interim boss on Twitter…

The job is Jackson's, the turn around is exceptional and after beating top he deserves it no questions! #cafc — Ian Pick (@IanPick92) November 20, 2021

Johnnie Jackson's Red and White Army!

Not exaggerating but he's made us play like Real Madrid! #CAFC — Ronny Punctuation (@RonPunctuation) November 20, 2021

Yeah this ain’t a ‘new manager bounce’. Jackson has changed everything because he’s a quality coach. Give him the job. #cafc — Robert Shore (@ShoreRobert) November 20, 2021

We are going to win the league with Jackson aren’t we….. #cafc — Tom Waters (@TomWaters) November 20, 2021