Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Excellent’, ‘Top drawer’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on one man despite Stoke loss

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest fell to their fourth league defeat of the season at the weekend, losing 1-0 to Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

For only the second time in 67 years, the Reds have now lost their opening four league games of the campaign after what has been a hugely frustrating start to the season.

On Saturday, they came undone against a Stoke side who have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign under Michael O’Neill.

After what was a drab first half display, a flowing team move saw Stoke grab the game’s only goal, with Josh Tymon firing low across Brice Samba and finding the net.

Forest produced a below-par performance on the day, failing to register a single shot on target which caused huge frustrating among fans.

There was to be one minor positive, though, with another academy graduate in Fin Back making his full league debut for the club.

Back replaced the injured Jordi Osei-Tutu in midweek, and was to make his first start for the Reds due to Jordan Gabriel’s suspension at the weekend.

Back equipped himself well against a good Stoke side, producing a steady performance at right-back and barely putting a foot wrong.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his performance at the weekend…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Excellent’, ‘Top drawer’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on one man despite Stoke loss

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: