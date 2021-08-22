‘Excellent’, ‘Top drawer’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on one man despite Stoke loss

Nottingham Forest fell to their fourth league defeat of the season at the weekend, losing 1-0 to Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

For only the second time in 67 years, the Reds have now lost their opening four league games of the campaign after what has been a hugely frustrating start to the season.

On Saturday, they came undone against a Stoke side who have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign under Michael O’Neill.

After what was a drab first half display, a flowing team move saw Stoke grab the game’s only goal, with Josh Tymon firing low across Brice Samba and finding the net.

Forest produced a below-par performance on the day, failing to register a single shot on target which caused huge frustrating among fans.

There was to be one minor positive, though, with another academy graduate in Fin Back making his full league debut for the club.

Back replaced the injured Jordi Osei-Tutu in midweek, and was to make his first start for the Reds due to Jordan Gabriel’s suspension at the weekend.

Back equipped himself well against a good Stoke side, producing a steady performance at right-back and barely putting a foot wrong.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his performance at the weekend…

We have a right back now #nffc Keep Finn in the team. — AFC Derby County 2021 (@AFC_dcfc2021) August 22, 2021

He was brilliant today. As was Mighten and honestly that was about it. Bong was AWFUL. Genuinely awful. Carvalho and Cafu completely anonymous. Zinckernagel tried but had nothing given to him. Taylor tried and just doesn’t look good enough. Really poor display. — Libby Wain (@liblob89) August 21, 2021

Like the rest of em he couldn't pass wind ..but at least he looks like he is trying — clint (@FlewittClint) August 21, 2021

Still very, very raw but has a higher ceiling than Gabriel or Richardon I feel. Would benefit greatly from a loan if we can get some players in, in that position — Jonno (@Jonno3112) August 21, 2021

Was top drawer. You can see the football brain he has. Solid enough defensively too. Another one that won't be around long I think — Adam Whale (@Forest_Chat) August 21, 2021

Played well — jay nffc (@jason_bearder) August 21, 2021

To say he’s been absolutely chucked into the deep end, Fin Back has been excellent #nffc — Brummie Tricky 🌳 (@BrummieTricky) August 21, 2021

Played very well 👏 — craig foster (@bizhubboy) August 21, 2021