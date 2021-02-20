‘Excellent tonight’ – These Watford fans were delighted with individual’s performance in Derby win

It was a good night for Watford on Friday, as they beat Derby County 2-1 at Vicarage Road to give their hopes of automatic promotion a welcome boost.

Quickfire goals from Joao Pedro and Will Hughes midway through the first half put the Hornets well in control, and although Derby pulled one back when William Troost-Ekong put through his own goal, Xisco Munoz’ side hung on for the three points.

That result means that Watford are now third in the Championship table, level on points with second placed Brentford, albeit having played a game more than the Bees.

One player who certainly impressed for Watford on Friday, was midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah.

The 26-year-old produced an audacious assist for Hughes to double Watford’s lead, and produced a dominant performance in the centre of the park, with the hosts looking noticeably more vulnerable after his substitution on the hour-mark.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by the Watford fanbase as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many keen to sing the praises of Chalobah for his contribution.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the midfielder’s latest performance.

Last ten minutes wasn’t good for my ticker but three massive points! Thought Chalobah was superb tonight! #watfordfc — Ben Aiton (@benaiton23) February 19, 2021

Chalobah got hammered on here , a bloke before this season had played 30 odd games in 3 years. He is finally playing in a midfield 3 and has looked impressive , MoM last night and strange decision to take him off. Hopefully proving all the twitter experts wrong. #watfordfc — Baldo (@stephenbaldwin2) February 20, 2021

I’ve been tough of Chalobah but thought he was excellent tonight. Should have stayed on #WatfordFC — Joe Watkins (@jwatkins26) February 19, 2021

3 more massive points! We hung and and ground out another one… these are the wins that we need in the run in. Will Hughes once again absolutely superb and a special mention for Chalobah also 👏🏻 #watfordfc — Rikki Aldridge (@RikkiAldridge22) February 19, 2021

Chalobah is a god #watfordfc — Joe (@joe_copson) February 19, 2021

Hughesy for me, but it is criminal that chalobahs not here — Cameron 🐝 (@Cameronsmart_) February 19, 2021