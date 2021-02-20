Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Excellent tonight’ – These Watford fans were delighted with individual’s performance in Derby win

Published

8 mins ago

on

It was a good night for Watford on Friday, as they beat Derby County 2-1 at Vicarage Road to give their hopes of automatic promotion a welcome boost.

Quickfire goals from Joao Pedro and Will Hughes midway through the first half put the Hornets well in control, and although Derby pulled one back when William Troost-Ekong put through his own goal, Xisco Munoz’ side hung on for the three points.

That result means that Watford are now third in the Championship table, level on points with second placed Brentford, albeit having played a game more than the Bees.

One player who certainly impressed for Watford on Friday, was midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah.

The 26-year-old produced an audacious assist for Hughes to double Watford’s lead, and produced a dominant performance in the centre of the park, with the hosts looking noticeably more vulnerable after his substitution on the hour-mark.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by the Watford fanbase as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many keen to sing the praises of Chalobah for his contribution.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the midfielder’s latest performance.


