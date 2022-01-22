‘Excellent today’, ‘You beautiful man’ – Many Bristol City supporters praise one man after win over Carrdiff

Bristol City ran out 3-2 winners in the Severnside Derby as they beat Cardiff 3-2 at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Experienced forward Chris Martin grabbed the headlines as he scored twice to help the Robins to three points.

Bristol City came from behind after James Collins headed Cardiff in front, but the lead only lasted seconds as Martin scored his first, seizing on some slack defending and putting away a fine finish.

Martin grabbed his second of the game in the 63rd minute as he took advantage of yet more poor defending from the Bluebirds with a powerful low drive.

Andreas Weimann drilled in a third for the Robins, with Max Watters’ header coming too late for Cardiff.

There was a desperate late push for an equaliser, but it was Bristol City who came closest to scoring in injury time when Antoine Semenyo’s shot clattered into the post.

Bristol City stay 16th in the Championship table despite a first win in five league games but it was Martin who grabbed the headlines as fans took to Twitter to praise their number nine.

Here’s what they said.

Well deserved, Chris Martin was excellent today 👍 CTID — Paul Jeffreys (@PaulJeffreys20) January 22, 2022

Little break had made a big difference, he was excellent today 👍🏻🔴⚪ https://t.co/vSkIYuiB6J — Ryan Weeks (@Weeksy1984) January 22, 2022

Du du du du du du CHRIS MARTIN😍 https://t.co/XEJ2yud7f5 — Dylan (@bcfc_dylan) January 22, 2022

Chris Martin I take it all back, you are the lord and saviour mr a luv u ❤️ — Jack 🇦🇹 (@jackbuchanan172) January 22, 2022

If anyone ever says a bad word about Chris Martin again 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — chadd (@chadd_inker) January 22, 2022

You should’ve bought your Chris Martin stocks at the start of the season lads 📈📈📈 — James (@jbcfc__) January 22, 2022

Pleased for Chris Martin, 2 top finishes. Messengo at this best. 🏆 — Jim Patrick (@JIPat72) January 22, 2022

Chris Martin you absolute Beautiful man #BRCCAR pic.twitter.com/yO1lcbf9EJ — Bristol Oli (@BristolOli) January 22, 2022