Bristol City

‘Excellent today’, ‘You beautiful man’ – Many Bristol City supporters praise one man after win over Carrdiff

Published

2 mins ago

on

Bristol City ran out 3-2 winners in the Severnside Derby as they beat Cardiff 3-2 at Ashton Gate on Saturday. 

Experienced forward Chris Martin grabbed the headlines as he scored twice to help the Robins to three points.

Bristol City came from behind after James Collins headed Cardiff in front, but the lead only lasted seconds as Martin scored his first, seizing on some slack defending and putting away a fine finish.

Martin grabbed his second of the game in the 63rd minute as he took advantage of yet more poor defending from the Bluebirds with a powerful low drive.

Andreas Weimann drilled in a third for the Robins, with Max Watters’ header coming too late for Cardiff.

There was a desperate late push for an equaliser, but it was Bristol City who came closest to scoring in injury time when Antoine Semenyo’s shot clattered into the post.

Bristol City stay 16th in the Championship table despite a first win in five league games but it was Martin who grabbed the headlines as fans took to Twitter to praise their number nine.

Here’s what they said.


Article title: 'Excellent today', 'You beautiful man' – Many Bristol City supporters praise one man after win over Carrdiff

