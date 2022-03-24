“Excellent this year” – Leeds United action concerning in-demand Sunderland man revealed: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have been regularly watching Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil, Football League World has exclusively learned.

The 20-year-old has had a hugely impressive campaign – scoring four times and providing eight assists – and is now on the radar of the likes of Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wolves.

Leeds have been regularly watching Neil but would he be a good signing for the Whites? And should Sunderland look to cash in?

Our FLW writers discuss…

Marcus Ally

The Black Cats are losing a lot of money due to the extended period they have been in League One, therefore there will certainly be a tendency to cash in on Dan Neil in the summer if Premier League clubs show their interest.

Leeds would be an intriguing move for the youngster, with the 20-year-old a long term project if he did arrive at Elland Road.

It will be interesting to see how the Whites operate in their first summer under Jesse Marsch, but bringing in Neil, a player with clear potential above League One level would be viewed as a smart signing.

Alex Neil has been a little hesitant to start Dan Neil since entering the dugout at the Stadium of Light, and that could act as a push factor for the 20-year-old to consider an exit in the summer.

If they do not go up, it is likely that Dan Neil is sold.

Charlie Gregory

Dan Neil has been excellent this year and has arguably been one of the best midfielders in the whole of League One.

You can see why a club like Leeds might be interested and there is no reason, considering his age and his potential, that a move to the top flight wouldn’t work out. He’s displayed a matureness and a composure already that has belied his age and makes me think he deserves to be higher up.

Sunderland wouldn’t want to let someone with his talents leave but unless they bag a promotion this year, they might not have much choice. If they can only offer him League One football, then the chance to even get some cameos in the top flight would be tempting for Neil.

Neil then would be a shrewd signing by Leeds – and one with a potentially very high ceiling.

Billy Mulley

It is no shock to see higher-level interest flooding in for Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil at the moment.

The 20-year-old has featured heavily for the Black Cats this season, proving to be a big part of Sunderland’s battle to secure a League One play-off spot.

On the ball, there is not many better players in the division, possessing the creativity and defence-splitting passing abilities required in break-in down defences, whilst he is also a calming influence and composed figure when operating slightly deeper.

Knowing it is not enough to be a footballer who pleases the eye with just technical ability, Neil has the work rate and relentlessness that is highly sought-after in the modern-day game.

Possessing an incredibly high-ceiling, the world really is his oyster, with Leeds emerging as one of several top-tier clubs with an eye on him.

It is still relatively early to assess whether Jesse Marsch is the kind of manager that young players can thrive under, and whether his style of play would match with Neil’s.

I think there are better destinations for him, with managers who have a track record of developing younger players.