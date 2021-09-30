Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

‘Excellent’, ‘Terrific team performance’ – Many Fulham fans react to recent events

Published

8 mins ago

on

Many Fulham fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 3-1 home win over Swansea City last night. 

Aleksander Mitrovic was once again the standout performer for his side on a chilly night in West London, with the Serbian striker helping himself to a hattrick under the lights at Craven Cottage against a defensive inept Swansea side.

The result sees Fulham into third place, with Marco Silva’s men having only tasted defeat on two occasions in their opening 10 Sky Bet Championship games.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Fulham faithful to air their views on the result, with many taking to social media to provide their reaction to the home victory.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Fulham picked up another win in what has been a very strong start to the season for the capital based outfit.


