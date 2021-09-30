‘Excellent’, ‘Terrific team performance’ – Many Fulham fans react to recent events

Many Fulham fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 3-1 home win over Swansea City last night.

Aleksander Mitrovic was once again the standout performer for his side on a chilly night in West London, with the Serbian striker helping himself to a hattrick under the lights at Craven Cottage against a defensive inept Swansea side.

The result sees Fulham into third place, with Marco Silva’s men having only tasted defeat on two occasions in their opening 10 Sky Bet Championship games.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Fulham faithful to air their views on the result, with many taking to social media to provide their reaction to the home victory.

23 questions about some of Fulham’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 How old is Ryan Sessegnon? 19 20 21 22

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Fulham picked up another win in what has been a very strong start to the season for the capital based outfit.

Mitro = club legend — Thomas (@thomasffc541) September 29, 2021

Winning ugly is also part of the promotion journey. May not be an excellent performance but most importantly we got the 3 points.

If we need to gather some couple of wins to get back to the top.#FFC. — Kofi Now 🪶 (@KofiNow) September 29, 2021

Well done boys made my evening 👍 — Daniel Kimberley (@DanielKimberle4) September 29, 2021

Mitro, Reed and Odoi superb 👏🏻 — Reggie Conroy (@RegConroy) September 29, 2021

You whites! +3 Back in the bag. MITROS ON FIREEEEE — RoitmanTV (@RoitmanAdam) September 29, 2021

Easy — fulham till i die (@Fulhamjoe14) September 29, 2021

Love how we have a proactive coach, the fact that he was sharp with the potential threat Swansea had on the overloads so changed formation to 3/4/3 to nullify it. Good to see Mitro/Wilson rested early. Kebano MOM, Reed/Seri combo PL level. We’re in good hands under Silva — ibs (@FFC_Ibz) September 29, 2021

Much deserved win tonight dad, terrific team performance and took our chances. Hard to pick a MOTM but would go with @Neeskens_Kebano #FultimeSon #FulhamFC https://t.co/Ziw9SUUvBE — FultimeSon (@fultimeson) September 29, 2021

A win and a Mitro hat-trick to boot. Lovely. #COYW https://t.co/VW8tAjA3Z5 — Oscar Bettison (@OscarBettison) September 29, 2021