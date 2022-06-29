“Excellent technical ability and desire out of possession” – Millwall ready to compete with Sunderland over deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are one of three Championship clubs keen on Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone, Football League World has exclusively revealed.

FLW understands that the Lions face competition from Burnley and Sunderland for Smallbone, who could be allowed to leave the club on loan this summer.

But would he be a good signing for Millwall? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their views…

Quiz: The celebrities that support Millwall – But how well do you know them?

1 of 20 In what year did David Haye famously beat Nikolai Valuev to win the WBA Heavyweight world title? 2009 2012 2015 2018

Carla Devine

Smallbone has showed potential in his career with Southampton so far although has been unlucky to miss out on a lot of football due to injury.

Therefore, a move to Millwall would be a good one as it would give the 22-year-old the opportunity he needs to play some regular football and build up his progress as a player.

The midfielder has some solid experience under his belt so far having made 16 Premier League appearances to date and if he can build upon this, he could certainly bring a lot to the Den.

He’s a midfielder who is good on the ball and strong technically and he is a low risk signing for Millwall yet if he pays out could be a high reward. For a side pushing for promotion next season, this could be a solid bit of business.

Declan Harte

Smallbone burst onto the scene at Southampton with a lot of promise but has struggled for game time due to a string of unfortunate injuries over the last two years.

But he is an exciting player and would be a good addition to the Millwall side.

He will need to prove his fitness over the course of the campaign, but if he can put those injury problems behind him then he could become a standout player in the Championship.

The 22-year-old recently made a return to action with the Ireland U21s side and performed quite well, scoring a brace, which hopefully is a positive sign going into the new season.

Billy Mulley

Millwall have made an impressive start to the summer transfer window, with the levels of ambition around the club seemingly taking an upwards turn, after what was a near-miss in regards to the play-offs last time out.

Looking to add strength-in-depth, Will Smallbone is certainly an option who could come in and immediately bolster competition levels, whilst he is someone who could come in and be a regular starter.

Possessing excellent technical ability and desire out of possession, he is a midfielder who will fit what the Lions are trying to achieve.

They will face a lot of competition for his signature, but ultimately, the project going on at Millwall is as enticing as it has been in several years, it would seem anyway.