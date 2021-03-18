Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Norwich City

‘Excellent’, ‘Superb’ – These Norwich fans heap praise on player who was ‘sublime’ in Nottingham Forest win

Published

8 mins ago

on

Norwich City took another big step towards securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League on Wednesday night, as they beat Nottingham Forest at The City Ground.

Goals from Teemu Pukki and Kieran Dowell – his first in the league this season – inside the opening 15 minutes of the game, were enough to secure all three points for the Canaries is reasonably comfortable fashion.

That result now means that Daniel Farke’s are now ten points clear at the top of the Championship table, with just nine games of the season left to play.

With Norwich fans understandably delighted as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on that win, one player who came in for a considerable amount of praise, was Lukas Rupp.

In the absence of the unavailable Emiliano Buendia, Rupp stepped in to the creative role brilliantly for Norwich, supplying the assists for both of his side’s goals in an eye-catching display, that certainly did not go unnoticed by the club’s fanbase.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Norwich fans had to say about the German’s latest performance.


