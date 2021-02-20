Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Excellent’, ‘Smart move’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react as club confirm permanent addition

9 mins ago

Charlton Athletic have moved to tie down one of their loanees on a permanent deal with Andrew Shinnie having his temporary deal converted into a full-time one.

Following the January transfer window, the Addicks had six loanees in their League One squad, and league rules state that only five can be used in a matchday squad.

So Lee Bowyer has moved to secure one of those loan players – albeit just until the end of the season – in Shinnie, who aside from a spell out injured has been an ever-present for Charlton.

Having made 16 League One appearances for the Addicks this season, Shinnie has proven to be pretty versatile and has spent the last few games playing on the right-hand side of a midfield four.

Whilst he doesn’t exactly have the pace to beat full-backs, Shinnie has a great delivery and has assisted Jayden Stockley’s two headed goals so far – Stockley also being a player that Charlton fans want the club to secure on a permanent basis.

Charlton fans are happy that Shinnie is now a permanent player, but he may not be there in the long-term as his initial deal is only until the end of the current campaign.

Supporters have been reacting to the signing announcement – check out some of the responses below.


