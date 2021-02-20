‘Excellent’, ‘Smart move’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react as club confirm permanent addition

Charlton Athletic have moved to tie down one of their loanees on a permanent deal with Andrew Shinnie having his temporary deal converted into a full-time one.

Following the January transfer window, the Addicks had six loanees in their League One squad, and league rules state that only five can be used in a matchday squad.

So Lee Bowyer has moved to secure one of those loan players – albeit just until the end of the season – in Shinnie, who aside from a spell out injured has been an ever-present for Charlton.

Having made 16 League One appearances for the Addicks this season, Shinnie has proven to be pretty versatile and has spent the last few games playing on the right-hand side of a midfield four.

Whilst he doesn’t exactly have the pace to beat full-backs, Shinnie has a great delivery and has assisted Jayden Stockley’s two headed goals so far – Stockley also being a player that Charlton fans want the club to secure on a permanent basis.

Charlton fans are happy that Shinnie is now a permanent player, but he may not be there in the long-term as his initial deal is only until the end of the current campaign.

Supporters have been reacting to the signing announcement – check out some of the responses below.

Good news, good player but a bit short thinking. Why not sign him for next season too? There’s no wage cap to worry about — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) February 19, 2021

I don’t think he’s champ quality tbh so I can see why it’s only till the end of the season — Len (@Len1monk) February 19, 2021

What’s the point of that now ? — George 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✈️ (@George80162185) February 19, 2021

Its good that now we can have the other 5 loanees available for matchdays but why until end of the season? At least make it a 2 year deal. — 𝓐𝓼𝓱 ⚫⚪ (@juve93addicks) February 19, 2021

Fully deserved,cone of our let consistent players. Keep it up Shinnie and get us into the highest position we can. COYR's. — Kerpowell (@RainhamRob) February 20, 2021

Until the end of the season… surely should have secured him for next as well. Great to get him permanently though #cafc — Daniel Crawford (@Dan_Crawford) February 19, 2021

Makes sense for both clubs. Not sure about adding another ageing midfielder to the squad with a long contract despite some decent performances so far. — Guy Davies (@GuyJDavies) February 19, 2021

Smart move regardless of length. And who knows what the long term holds! — Football Fan (@Charlton_Fan) February 19, 2021

Excellent! — Steve Montgomery (@mr_moany) February 19, 2021

Not too permanent but can't complain! Great news! — Jack West (@jack_wildwest) February 19, 2021