‘Excellent signing’ – Plenty of Preston North End fans react to news of Aston Villa transfer deal

Preston North End have been eager to add another forward to their ranks this month and they’ve finally done so by bringing in Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa.

The young striker has looked impressive when given the chance at Villa Park and whilst he managed to bag a hat-trick against Barrow in the EFL Cup and also notched one against Chelsea to boot, it appears as though regular action under Steven Gerrard may be hard to come by for the rest of the season.

Instead, the attacker has now been allowed to leave the club on a short-term basis and it is PNE who have the won the race for his signature. The 20-year-old will be eager to get going and prove he means business and boss Ryan Lowe will be happy to have another striker to choose from.

The Preston fans are equally as happy to get this deal over the line. Since the news emerged, Lilywhites’ supporters have now taken to Twitter to express their joy at bringing the talent to Deepdale.

From what we've read and heard he's an excellent signing — Brian Bolton (@BrianBo85829952) January 24, 2022

Major major signing. Start him every game tho, dont wanna see any of that anthony gordon type of treatment to him — A R (@rehman96_) January 24, 2022

Superb business again, get him straight in Wednesday — Tommo 100% PNE 💙 (@tommo_neil) January 24, 2022

Top work RyLo — Preston Panther (@matts_allen) January 24, 2022

THE BOYYYYYYY 🏹 — Jack (@jtuckerx) January 24, 2022

cmonnnnn — Erin Rigby❤️‍🔥 (@ErinRigby_) January 24, 2022

Heard good things about this lad. Could be one hell of a signing this. #pnefc https://t.co/S1QV5xxktZ — Liam Fell (@liamfell2010) January 24, 2022

The PNE fans then are delighted to be bringing in such an exciting young player and he could even start as soon as midweek for the club, as they take on West Brom.

With only three Premier League appearances to his name so far – and no starts – he will be determined to get even more at Deepdale and the club will surely to be able to give it to him. If he can perform as well as he has in the cup competitions and the academy side for Preston, then it could be a superb bit of business for the Championship club.

The Verdict

Cameron Archer looks like the real deal and the amount of interest in taking him on loan this month shows just how highly regarded he is.

In fact, there was every chance that he could have stayed on at Aston Villa for the rest of the season and got some games in the top flight, which goes to show the level of his talent. Instead, he will now get more regular football at PNE and given the chance he could thrive.

The striker does look very promising and while nobody should get too carried away yet considering his lack of competitive action so far – and considering the fact he is only 20-years-old – he does look a really talented and skilful player for Ryan Lowe to bring in. It’s no wonder the Lilywhites fans are so happy.

If he can produce the same kind of showings in the Championship that he has for the Aston Villa academy, then there is absolutely no reason why he couldn’t help fire Preston up the table in the second half of the campaign.