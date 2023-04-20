This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship side Millwall are one of three sides that is interested in signing Charlton Athletic forward Miles Leaburn this summer, Football League World have revealed.

As reported exclusively by Football League World, Millwall joined by Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town are all interested in the Charlton forward heading into this summer’s transfer window.

All three clubs are still vying for a play-off spot, but it seems the trio already have one eye on this upcoming transfer window.

Would Miles Leaburn be a good signing for Millwall?

Here at FLW, we asked our writers for their thoughts on this latest news and whether he is ready for the step up to the Championship and play for Millwall…

James Reeves

Leaburn would be an excellent signing for Millwall.

He has shown outstanding potential this season with 12 goals in 37 appearances for the Addicks, and he has not looked out of place in League One, impressing with his all-round game as well as his finishing ability.

There would be some question marks over whether he could immediately make the step up to the Championship, but you would not bet against him given the way he has seamlessly adapted to the third tier this campaign.

Gary Rowett's side are in desperate need for attacking reinforcements to take the pressure off Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming and Leaburn could help in this department.

At 19, Leaburn still has plenty of room for development and would represent a shrewd long-term investment for the Lions.

Brett Worthington

It comes as no surprise that Miles Leaburn is attracting interest from Championship clubs heading into this summer.

Despite only being 19, Leaburn has taken on the responsibility of being Charlton’s main man up front, and yet with his lack of experience at League One level, he has thrived.

Leaburn has put in a number of impressive displays throughout this season, and he could well be following a long line of players that have graduated from Charlton’s academy and moved on to bigger clubs.

The forward’s still got two years left on his deal at Charlton, but you wonder if a tempting offer were made this summer, whether Charlton’s hands would be tied, and they would have to accept Leaburn leaving.

It seems only a matter of time before Leaburn is playing in the Championship or above, and Millwall will be hoping they can do enough to lure him away.

Sam Rourke

He'd be a stellar signing for Millwall in my eyes.

Leaburn looks like a really top prospect and is successfully holding the burden of being the Addicks' main source of goals at just the age of 19.

The 6ft 5 striker is still honing his craft but already looks like a player who is more than capable of coping with the rigours and demands of EFL football, and his goal scoring return this season has been admirable.

11 league goals and 2 assists is a very promising return for the Charlton youngster and he could provide Millwall with a really interesting option up-top.

With Tom Bradshaw being the main man at Millwall in the striker department, they could seriously do with enhancing their frontline and Leaburn offers both a short and long-term solution.

Tall, physical yet strong with the ball at his feet and an eye for goal, he could prove perfect foil to someone like Bradshaw in the Lions' forwardline.