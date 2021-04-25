‘Excellent’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans are loving midfielder’s recent display in draw v Swansea City

Reading’s play-off hopes are over, as they were forced to settle for a point against play-off chasing rivals Swansea City at the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals took the lead on the day through Yakou Meite, as the Ivorian international headed home from close-range, although credit has to go to John Swift, with the midfielder’s well-weighted cross being inch-perfect for Meite.

Swift was making his first start since returning from an injury lay-off, and caught the eye with a strong performance against the Swans.

He was substituted in place of Alfa Semedo after 65 minutes, as Reading boss Veljko Paunovic looked to ease the former Brentford midfielder back into competitive action.

Swift has previously shown that he’s an important member of the Reading team, with the midfielder chipping in with six goals and 11 assists during the 2019/20 season.

Reading conceded twice relatively quickly as Jamal Lowe and Andre Ayew fired home in the second-half, before Tomas Esteves equalised in stoppage-time to rescue a point.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Swift’s performance on the day.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Swifts second injury could be the reason we slipped out of the top 6 #readingfc — Rob Cooper 🇬🇧💙🇲🇽 (@RobertC89059161) April 25, 2021

Swift is running the show at the moment, everything goes through him. Imagine if he could actually stay fit man #readingfc — Alex Lane-Kieltyka (@alex_elkay21) April 25, 2021

It’s so clear how much we’ve missed Swift in the second half of this season #readingfc — Hann (@hannlou9) April 25, 2021

Swift excellent in that half, the Méïté goal brought us back to life and we finished that half playing much better. #ReadingFC — Milo (@MiloRoyal1871) April 25, 2021

Better first half than the last few games. Still a bit slow though. Swift is so good in that area. What a ball in. #ReadingFC — Jamie Hodder (@Jamie_Hodder21) April 25, 2021

We have missed swift so much #readingfc — Harley (@harleylane1) April 25, 2021

If we had Swift all season, we'd be top 2 #readingfc — Harrison Mitchell (@harrison1871rfc) April 25, 2021

We have really, really, really missed John Swift. If only he didn't have those injuries this season. Fabulous ball in to Méïté #ReadingFC — Milo (@MiloRoyal1871) April 25, 2021

How much we’ve missed John Swift 😍 #readingfc — Tom Morton (@TomMortonRFC) April 25, 2021

Brilliant goal, Swift to Meite, exquisite #readingfc — Steve Hayward (@dhlfoxy) April 25, 2021

John Swift has been the missing piece by the looks of this first half hour #readingfc — Joshua Verroken (@joshverroken) April 25, 2021

Missed swift practically all season and does that, imagine if we had him the whole time — Matt (@MattB01) April 25, 2021

And that's what we have been missing the whole season when Swift has been injured, pinpoint crosses #readingfc — Todd-ED (@TED247) April 25, 2021

John Swift 🤷🏼‍♂️ best player at Reading by a mile #readingfc — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) April 25, 2021

Just imagine we had swift all season #readingfc — Max (@maxforster10) April 25, 2021