‘Excellent’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans are loving midfielder’s recent display in draw v Swansea City

Reading’s play-off hopes are over, as they were forced to settle for a point against play-off chasing rivals Swansea City at the Madejski Stadium. 

The Royals took the lead on the day through Yakou Meite, as the Ivorian international headed home from close-range, although credit has to go to John Swift, with the midfielder’s well-weighted cross being inch-perfect for Meite.

Swift was making his first start since returning from an injury lay-off, and caught the eye with a strong performance against the Swans.

He was substituted in place of Alfa Semedo after 65 minutes, as Reading boss Veljko Paunovic looked to ease the former Brentford midfielder back into competitive action.

Swift has previously shown that he’s an important member of the Reading team, with the midfielder chipping in with six goals and 11 assists during the 2019/20 season.

Reading conceded twice relatively quickly as Jamal Lowe and Andre Ayew fired home in the second-half, before Tomas Esteves equalised in stoppage-time to rescue a point.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Swift’s performance on the day.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


