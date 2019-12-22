‘Excellent’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on midfielder after Huddersfield defeat

It was another disappointing weekend for Nottingham Forest who were defeated 2-1 by Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds would have undoubtedly been looking to bounce back after losing 4-0 to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend – their worst home league defeat in over eight years.

But Sabri Lamouchi’s side were unable to record only their second win in their last seven games, as they crashed to a disappointing 2-1 defeat in West Yorkshire.

Two goals from two set pieces were Forest’s downfall – Christopher Schindler and Steve Mounie scoring either side of half-time to put Danny Cowley’s side two goals ahead.

Joe Worrall did grab a late goal for the Reds which allowed them to pile on the pressure in the closing stages, but it proved to be too little too late for the Reds.

The afternoon did see Samba Sow make his first appearance for the Reds since the start of October, after picking up a hamstring injury in the aftermath of the 1-0 win against Brentford.

The midfielder immediately added power and drive to the midfield, what Lamouchi’s side have been missing in recent weeks, before he was taken off after 68 minutes for Alfa Semedo.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans made of his performance against Huddersfield…

We have the players and the manager to get out of this slump. We've just had Sow and Semedo back from injury and they need time to be match fit, Riberio will be the same. A couple of quality additions in jan and we're back with possibility of playoffs #ibelieve 😁 #nffc — matt (@matt0675) December 22, 2019

That was much better than 1st half horror show last week. Great that Sow is back, and we will only get stronger as he gets more game time under his belt. And we're still only winning that game in hand away from being in play-offs. So still plenty of reasons to be positive. #NFFC — Dave⭐️⭐️ (@dj_zotov) December 21, 2019

Can we put samba sow in a boxing ring against danny Cowley, at least we might have a chance of winning something today #nffc — Sarcastic Forest (@SarcasticForest) December 21, 2019

2 bad goals conceded again ! Still should of got a point of it in the end. We did look a lot better once we started moving the ball quicker

Personally I like to see a midfield 3 of Sow semedo carvahlo #nffc — Faz (@10faz) December 21, 2019

Played alright, didn't do enough with our many attacking opportunities. Grabban needs to liven up, wants too many touches at the minute. Watson v poor. Cash & Sow excellent, although I think that was his 5th yellow? #nffc — Greg (@canwenotknockit) December 21, 2019

How the fudge is Trevor Chalobah still on the pitch? Sow is a MASSIVE plus. You could even feel safe going two up front with him and Watson in the middle, date I say it…..#nffc — Rob Blackmore (@Soniquella) December 21, 2019

Sow doing the business, front 4 not doing enough at the minute. Silva to far away from Grabban. #nffc — sam cowdell (@samcowdell) December 21, 2019