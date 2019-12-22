Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Excellent’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on midfielder after Huddersfield defeat

Published

2 mins ago

on

It was another disappointing weekend for Nottingham Forest who were defeated 2-1 by Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds would have undoubtedly been looking to bounce back after losing 4-0 to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend – their worst home league defeat in over eight years.

But Sabri Lamouchi’s side were unable to record only their second win in their last seven games, as they crashed to a disappointing 2-1 defeat in West Yorkshire.

Two goals from two set pieces were Forest’s downfall – Christopher Schindler and Steve Mounie scoring either side of half-time to put Danny Cowley’s side two goals ahead.

Joe Worrall did grab a late goal for the Reds which allowed them to pile on the pressure in the closing stages, but it proved to be too little too late for the Reds.

The afternoon did see Samba Sow make his first appearance for the Reds since the start of October, after picking up a hamstring injury in the aftermath of the 1-0 win against Brentford.

Can you get 14 out of 14 on this Forest quiz?

1 of 14

What colour away shirt did Nottingham Forest have in the 2016/2017?

The midfielder immediately added power and drive to the midfield, what Lamouchi’s side have been missing in recent weeks, before he was taken off after 68 minutes for Alfa Semedo.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans made of his performance against Huddersfield…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Excellent’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on midfielder after Huddersfield defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: