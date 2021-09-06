‘Excellent player to have in the squad’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club open talks with 26-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday have commenced contract talks with striker Callum Paterson, as reported by Joe Crann of The Star on Twitter.

The journalist’s tweet also states that The Owls rejected Championship interest in the forward this summer.

Paterson, who has nine goals and five assists in 50 appearances for Wednesday since his arrival in September of last year, joined from Cardiff City.

Featuring over 100 times for the South Walian club, Paterson finished his spell with The Bluebirds with 21 goals and eights assists to his name.

Paterson’s time with Cardiff was his first venture outside of Scottish football at a senior level, after joining the Championship club from Hearts.

After impressing at youth-level with the Scottish club, the forward made his league and European debut aged 17, with the latter coming in a game against Liverpool.

Proceeding to feature consistently for five seasons with Hearts, Paterson made the move to Wales in 2017.

The striker has also represented Scotland 17 times since his 2016 debut, but he is yet to score his first goal for the national side.

Here, we take a look at how some Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to the news that the club have opened contract talks with Paterson, and the fact that The Owls turned down Championship interest…

Patoooooo — Dan Kitson (@dankitson2003) September 6, 2021

Great player to have in the squad — Luke Pearson (@lukepeo1867) September 6, 2021

Not a fan. Slow and cumbersome. Not sure where he fits in now — kenners🦉 ///\///\// 🦉 (@robbiebebbie) September 6, 2021

Said for a while that he could be a beast in this league, but not sure how he fits into this team. He must be a great lad to have around though!! — Peter Ash (@Pete_Ash68) September 6, 2021

Excellent player to have in the squad. Utility man. — Steve Turner (@Majortarantino) September 6, 2021

This is becoming very worrying. The club seems to be thinking logically.We are just not used to this amount of forward thinking. 🦉😁 — stephen varns (@stevie1953) September 6, 2021