Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Excellent performance’ – Many Derby County fans heap praise on player after West Brom draw

Published

2 mins ago

on

Derby County earned themselves a point on the road last night against promotion contenders West Brom.

The Rams have endured a relatively steady start to the season, winning only one of their opening seven games but losing only twice.

Last night, they had to dig deep and stand firm in their pursuit of a point, with West Brom squandering plenty of chances in front of goal.

Their biggest chance fell to Darnell Furlong late on, with his diving header being kept out superbly well by Kelle Roos in goal.

But Derby, who were dominated in possession, defended well and held onto a point on the road against impressive opposition.

The night also saw young Dylan Williams make his first league start for the first-team, starting as a wing-back in front of Lee Buchanan.

The 18-year-old produced a solid performance and didn’t look out of place on a night where the Baggies threw everything at their opponents.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to his performance…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Excellent performance’ – Many Derby County fans heap praise on player after West Brom draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: