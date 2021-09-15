‘Excellent performance’ – Many Derby County fans heap praise on player after West Brom draw

Derby County earned themselves a point on the road last night against promotion contenders West Brom.

The Rams have endured a relatively steady start to the season, winning only one of their opening seven games but losing only twice.

Last night, they had to dig deep and stand firm in their pursuit of a point, with West Brom squandering plenty of chances in front of goal.

Their biggest chance fell to Darnell Furlong late on, with his diving header being kept out superbly well by Kelle Roos in goal.

But Derby, who were dominated in possession, defended well and held onto a point on the road against impressive opposition.

The night also saw young Dylan Williams make his first league start for the first-team, starting as a wing-back in front of Lee Buchanan.

The 18-year-old produced a solid performance and didn’t look out of place on a night where the Baggies threw everything at their opponents.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to his performance…

Dylan Williams one day after his 18th birthday tells Colin Gibson that he didn’t have a drink because he wants his first drink to be with his dad 👊🏻 It was a superb full debut and hopefully they can have that beer 🍻 together very soon #dcfc — LondonRam (@brazzer1970) September 15, 2021

Roos easily man of the match tonight! Jags and Davies were solid at the back, was a defensive masterclass, thought rooney got the tactics spot on tonight, Dylan Williams looked very composed for his first start, all in all a very decent point! Onto Stoke #dcfc #dcfcfans — Vikramjit Singh Dosanjh (@viksinghdosanjh) September 14, 2021

Just got home. Unbelievable fight in this team, bodies on the line. Dylan Williams was fantastic as was Jason knight. As a team defended resolutely 👍🏻👍🏻 great point #dcfc pic.twitter.com/IVsiiDPuih — Rhys Watkinson (@Wocko94) September 14, 2021

Final word goes to superb #dcfc defender Dylan Williams on debut. Eighteen yesterday, dealt with some big players tonight well on a tough evening at promotion contenders. Feet-on-the-ground now and let the hard work continue but what a talent. Superb interview on RD too #dcfcfans — Richard Cusack (@RichardCusackBM) September 14, 2021

That Dylan Williams interview is amazing! What a kid. Buzzing for him! Was superb tonight. #dcfc — DCFC (@dcfc_fan21) September 14, 2021

The Dylan Williams interview has made me a proud Derby fan!! Such a level guy and if that’s what we’ve got coming through I’ll take that! #dcfc — DJ Chaka Finchos (@DJChakaFinchos) September 14, 2021

Dylan Williams doing more on his debut than max lowe did in his entire derby career #dcfc#dcfcfans — Mr T (@79Jeeeez) September 14, 2021

Dylan Williams. Another very, very promising young player. Bags of potential. Excellent performance tonight from the lad. 🙌🏻 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Rich Holmes (@RichNHolmes) September 14, 2021