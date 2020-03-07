‘Excellent’ ‘Outstanding’ ‘Tremendous’ – These Leeds United fans roll out the superlatives for one man’s performance in win over Huddersfield Town

Leeds United took another big step towards promotion to the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Elland Road.

After Luke Ayling had opened the scoring with a stunning volley with just two minutes on the clock, Patrick Bamford secured all three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side when he tapped home from close range after Terriers goalkeeper Jonas Lossl had parried Ben White’s initial header.

That goal for Bamford was a particularly significant one, with his strike bringing an end to a run of seven games without a goal for the striker, taking his overall tally to 13 this season.

Given the scrutiny Bamford has been under recently due to his struggles in front of goal, it certainly seems as though the importance of his effort against Huddersfield did not go unnoticed by Leeds fans as they took to Twitter to react to an impressive all-round performance from the 26-year-old.

Here we take a look some of those Whites supporters had to say about Bamford’s latest performance.

A win is sweet, another clean sheet even sweeter, but Bamford getting the goal he’s deserved for so long, absolutely priceless. <3 Love the man. #lufc #topoftheleague pic.twitter.com/1jjXheybxG — Thomas Yates (@Tom_Yates91) March 7, 2020

from what I saw Bamford was outstanding today. Got to be said #lufc — Jordan Harris (@JordanHarris811) March 7, 2020

Bamford outstanding work rate AND a goal to show for it,

Brilliant stuff#lufc — Lee Dorsi (@Leedorsi) March 7, 2020

and it has to be said that @Patrick_Bamford attitude has been tremendous. Stuck in and battled, regardless of criticism. Likely his own biggest critic, but he's won the #lufc fans over. Deserved his goal today. — no hugging or high fives (@LUFCLew) March 7, 2020

Credit where it’s due – Bamford has been excellent today. #LUFC — James Varley (@jvarleyqatar) March 7, 2020

Great to see @Patrick_Bamford score today. An absolute workhorse for our team. #lufc #mot — Craig Stamper (@cstamper8) March 7, 2020

Delighted for him,,Love that celebrations from Bamford,It means everything to him,If anyone deserves a goal it’s him,,Get in Paddy👊 #lufc #mot — paul kelly (@paulie_lufc) March 7, 2020

Relief for Bamford there was palpable, he deserves that goal 👏 #lufc #alaw — Sihurds (@sihurds) March 7, 2020