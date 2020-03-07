Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Excellent’ ‘Outstanding’ ‘Tremendous’ – These Leeds United fans role out the superlatives for one man’s performance in win over Huddersfield Town

Leeds United took another big step towards promotion to the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Elland Road.

After Luke Ayling had opened the scoring with a stunning volley with just two minutes on the clock, Patrick Bamford secured all three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side when he tapped home from close range after Terriers goalkeeper Jonas Lossl had parried Ben White’s initial header.

That goal for Bamford was a particularly significant one, with his strike bringing an end to a run of seven games without a goal for the striker, taking his overall tally to 13 this season.

Given the scrutiny Bamford has been under recently due to his struggles in front of goal, it certainly seems as though the importance of his effort against Huddersfield did not go unnoticed by Leeds fans as they took to Twitter to react to an impressive all-round performance from the 26-year-old.

Here we take a look some of those Whites supporters had to say about Bamford’s latest performance.


