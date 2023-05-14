This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are weighing up a move for Chelsea starlet Carney Chukwuemeka this summer.

According to Teamtalk, the Clarets are vying for the signature of the 19-year-old after a disappointing first season with the Blues.

Would Carney Chukwuemeka be a good signing for Burnley?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the forward would be a good addition to Vincent Kompany’s side…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a great move for all parties.

There's no doubt that Chukwuemeka is a talented player, which is why Chelsea paid so much to sign him from Aston Villa. Plus, anyone who has seen him play for the England youth sides will see he is someone who has all the tools to be a complete midfielder moving forward.

However, the obvious issue is his lack of game time, and the more he doesn't feature for Chelsea, the more his career stalls. And, in truth, he's not likely to get a run in the side in the near future, so he needs to push for a move, and he seems the ideal fit for Burnley, who play in a stylish way that should suit the youngster.

As well as that, working with someone like Kompany, who has achieved so much in the game as a player, could be exactly what Chukwuemeka needs.

James Reeves

Chukwuemeka would be an intriguing signing for Burnley.

He would provide another excellent option for Vincent Kompany alongside the likes of Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill and Jack Cork and give the Clarets variety in the midfield areas.

It is likely he would develop further under the Belgian's expert guidance and a move to Turf Moor would be hugely beneficial for his career.

However, with Cullen and Brownhill forming a strong partnership in midfield this campaign and further new arrivals likely, there would be question marks over how much game time Chukwuemeka would receive.

If assurances can be provided about his game time, Burnley will surely be a tempting destination for Chukwuemeka.

Declan Harte

Chukwuemeka was a massively promising talent when he was signed by Chelsea for roughly £20 million just one year ago.

The 19-year-old has suffered as much as anyone from the Blues’ horrendous campaign and could benefit from a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Burnley have strong options in midfield, but Chukwuemeka could provide competition to keep the likes of Josh Cullen, Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill on their toes.

Adding the youngster would give them the strength in depth needed to compete in the Premier League.

While it’s unlikely he’d jump straight into the starting lineup, the potential for game time is far greater at Turf Moor than in London.

The opportunity to work under Vincent Kompany could also be very tempting for the midfielder, so this is an exciting prospect for club and player alike.