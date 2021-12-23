‘Excellent news’, ‘Very happy’ – These Coventry City fans react as player update confirmed

Coventry City have announced that Jamie Allen has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

📝 CONTRACT: We are delighted to confirm that midfielder Jamie Allen has agreed a new deal with the Sky Blues! #PUSB ➡ https://t.co/RYuRSWFKOJ pic.twitter.com/iUKgSiHpaL — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) December 23, 2021

The midfielder hasn’t always been an important player for the Sky Blues, but he has managed to establish himself as a vital part of the group under Mark Robins this season, with his performances impressing regularly.

And, he has been rewarded for that form with the club revealing today that fresh terms have been agreed with the 26-year-old, who has featured in 16 Championship games in the current campaign.

It’s fair to say that it’s a decision that has gone down well with the support, who recognise how Allen has helped the team this season, and, given his age, how he can continue to play his part in the years to come.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the contract news from a section of fans on Twitter…

Excellent news..bit of an unsung hero..boundless energy and getting better all the time.. — jim dryden (@covjim) December 23, 2021

Very happy with this. — James Spittle (@spittler306) December 23, 2021

One of the reasons why we've been so successful this season, bringing the ball from the defensive third to the attacking third. — The Kimberley Process (@_luca23) December 23, 2021

Great attitude is the main reason Jamie has been rewarded with a new contract. I believe Robins said he could find another club but hard work has paid off. — Dan Harvey (@dharvey4) December 23, 2021

From being on the chopping block to arguably one of the first names on the team sheet each week, what a guy. Very well deserved! — Billy (@b1lly7h3k1dd) December 23, 2021

His resurgence has been amazing, probably was the first name on Robins’ list of players to sell during the summer and now he’s been one of our best performers this season — Harry Walker (@HarryWa81818732) December 23, 2021