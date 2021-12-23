Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coventry City

‘Excellent news’, ‘Very happy’ – These Coventry City fans react as player update confirmed

Published

25 mins ago

on

Coventry City have announced that Jamie Allen has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

The midfielder hasn’t always been an important player for the Sky Blues, but he has managed to establish himself as a vital part of the group under Mark Robins this season, with his performances impressing regularly.

And, he has been rewarded for that form with the club revealing today that fresh terms have been agreed with the 26-year-old, who has featured in 16 Championship games in the current campaign.

It’s fair to say that it’s a decision that has gone down well with the support, who recognise how Allen has helped the team this season, and, given his age, how he can continue to play his part in the years to come.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the contract news from a section of fans on Twitter…


