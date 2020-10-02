Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Excellent news’ – These Watford fans react as transfer is confirmed

Watford have confirmed the exit of Luis Suarez to Granada with the attacker joining on a permanent deal that is expected to rake in over £10m for the Hornets.

We saw very little of Suarez in a Watford shirt during his time on the books at Vicarage Road, with him spending last season on loan in Spain with Real Zaragoza.

Indeed, he averaged a goal every other game for them during that period and that has clearly caught the eye of many over in Spain, with Granada managing to bring him in.

Watford confirmed the news on Twitter earlier on Friday morning, and revealed the fee should be an eight-figure one:

Suarez proved a bit of an odd move for Watford in the end, then, and that has not been lost on fans who have reacted to the news on social media.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said amongst the Hornets’ fanbase:

