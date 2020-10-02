‘Excellent news’ – These Watford fans react as transfer is confirmed

Watford have confirmed the exit of Luis Suarez to Granada with the attacker joining on a permanent deal that is expected to rake in over £10m for the Hornets.

We saw very little of Suarez in a Watford shirt during his time on the books at Vicarage Road, with him spending last season on loan in Spain with Real Zaragoza.

Indeed, he averaged a goal every other game for them during that period and that has clearly caught the eye of many over in Spain, with Granada managing to bring him in.

Watford confirmed the news on Twitter earlier on Friday morning, and revealed the fee should be an eight-figure one:

Luis Suárez has completed a permanent move away from Watford to join La Liga side Granada in a deal expected to be worth more than £10million. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 2, 2020

Suarez proved a bit of an odd move for Watford in the end, then, and that has not been lost on fans who have reacted to the news on social media.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said amongst the Hornets’ fanbase:

Or he could have been awesome for us and been worth double or triple later on — Craig Melson (@craigmelson) October 2, 2020

#WatfordFC can confirm Luis Suarez's body has now joined his mind in Spain, which left several weeks ago. — Paul Mathews (@Watford_Politic) October 2, 2020

True, but we've missed having a decent left back and a potential goalscoring forward for at least two years. No sign that's been rectified so far. — daniel lawrence (@Thirdand4ever) October 2, 2020

Good riddance tbh — 🇷🇸🐝🇮🇱 (@Seanslatt3ry) October 2, 2020

As long as they do continue to buy!! — Simone Bartha (@SimmyKB) October 2, 2020

More money in the bank for another player who never played for us. You can debate until the end of time whether he would have been good for us/increased in value, but the club clearly think that’s his worth, so we take the money & press ahead with this season 💪🏻🐝 — Kenny Mitchell (@horshamhornet) October 2, 2020

Not really😂 — Championship tour 20/21 (@SteeleHarry) October 2, 2020

