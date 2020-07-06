‘Excellent news’ – These QPR fans can’t contain excitement over significant club development

QPR are edging ever nearer a new training ground at long last, and it’s got their fans on social media feeling rather excited indeed.

Hoops fans have seen several false dawns over the years concerning a new training ground and, rightly, it has been a source of real frustration in times gone by.

Indeed, a move to a better set of training facilities has been long overdue with them at risk of being left behind by their competitors in the division and so news that they’re on course to get a new development is music to R’s fans’ ears.

The Hoops posted the update on social media earlier on today and fans were quick to issue their delighted verdicts in response, with some praising the work that those running the club have done to get them to this very stage.

Let’s take a look at some of the best of what has been said about the news:

😎 Hello, Heston! BIG news on the future home of #QPR’s new training ground 👇 — QPR FC (@QPR) July 6, 2020

Without wishing to sound too sucky, I'd like to thank the owners. Infrastructure spending is exempt from the financial fair play rules, meaning that the committed owners of QPR can use their funds to equip the club with decent facilities. It helps set the club up for the future. — Revenge at room temperature (@at_revenge) July 6, 2020

A firm commitment to the club's future.

Reassuring news which we welcome and applaud. — Barry Byrne (@ByrneBarry) July 6, 2020

Excellent news — Steve 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@QPRSteve1982) July 6, 2020

Good stuff. Positive strides forward. 👍🏻 — kent197922 (@Kent197922) July 6, 2020

Great news 👏👏 — steve allen (@steveallen82) July 6, 2020

Looks like a "promising" future 🤔 — STEVE O'MARA (@STEVEMOGORMAN2) July 6, 2020

Great news👏🏻 — Lu (@Lucille_24) July 6, 2020

Quality bit of news 👏 just need to buy some more players to train there as we’re down to the bare bones #qpr — RangersBoy_8 (@Simon_Corley) July 6, 2020