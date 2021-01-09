Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Excellent news’, ‘Sensible’ – These Bristol City fans react as player agreement confirmed

Published

7 mins ago

on

Bristol City have confirmed that Adrian Mariappa has signed a deal to stay at Ashton Gate until the end of the season.

The experienced defender initially joined the Robins on a short-term deal back in November, and he has featured in seven games since.

And, he has clearly impressed Dean Holden with his influence on and off the pitch, as the Championship side announced on their official site that fresh terms have been agreed.

The challenge for the 34-year-old former Watford man will be to play his part as the side look to push for the play-offs. Holden’s men are currently four points away from the top six, after losing four of their last five games.

Given his experience, many fans see this as a very smart bit of business from the club, and they hope more new deals will follow with other players in the coming weeks.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


