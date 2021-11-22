Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Excellent news’, ‘Not surprised’ – These West Brom fans react to Jake Livermore update

1 hour ago

West Bromwich Albion will go into their midweek clash with Blackpool without one of their more experienced players in Jake Livermore.

The 32-year-old was sent off in the 78th minute of the Baggies’ 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town on Saturday after he was adjudged to have committed serious foul play against Fraizer Campbell.

Albion’s captain challenged for a high ball with his boot and appeared to catch the Terriers striker in the head, leaving Tim Robinson with little choice in his mind on what the decision had to be.

It’s not one that the Baggies agreed with though as they sent off an appeal to the FA regarding Livermore’s imminent three-match ban, which was set to begin when Albion travel to Lancashire to face Blackpool tomorrow evening.

But as they look to snap a run of four straight league defeats in a row on the road, they’ll be doing it without Livermore as the club’s appeal against his suspension was thrown out.

The midfielder will also miss matches against Nottingham Forest and Coventry City and to some Albion fans it appears to be a blessing in disguise with some of his recent performances not quite up to standards – check out what they’ve been saying on social media regarding the decision.


