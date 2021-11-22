‘Excellent news’, ‘Not surprised’ – These West Brom fans react to Jake Livermore update

West Bromwich Albion will go into their midweek clash with Blackpool without one of their more experienced players in Jake Livermore.

The 32-year-old was sent off in the 78th minute of the Baggies’ 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town on Saturday after he was adjudged to have committed serious foul play against Fraizer Campbell.

Albion’s captain challenged for a high ball with his boot and appeared to catch the Terriers striker in the head, leaving Tim Robinson with little choice in his mind on what the decision had to be.

It’s not one that the Baggies agreed with though as they sent off an appeal to the FA regarding Livermore’s imminent three-match ban, which was set to begin when Albion travel to Lancashire to face Blackpool tomorrow evening.

But as they look to snap a run of four straight league defeats in a row on the road, they’ll be doing it without Livermore as the club’s appeal against his suspension was thrown out.

The midfielder will also miss matches against Nottingham Forest and Coventry City and to some Albion fans it appears to be a blessing in disguise with some of his recent performances not quite up to standards – check out what they’ve been saying on social media regarding the decision.

Excellent news. Now lets play someone who actually offers something. https://t.co/YbFhz6ApvP — Tom Garratt (@Tgarratt10) November 22, 2021

Not surprised. Molumby and Mowatt midfield now surely🥵 https://t.co/tZLRsLDWC3 — Matt (@MattS_121098) November 22, 2021

Mowatt and Molumby time (hopefully!) https://t.co/VXT3Ne6Y7U — Lizzie Hayward 💙 (@ehayward93) November 22, 2021

It was a stupid appeal. Absolutely no idea what we were thinking appealing this one whilst Furlong we decided not to appeal. https://t.co/QbeOayClr2 — Mark Abel (@MarkAbel_28) November 22, 2021

In other breaking news water is wet https://t.co/nCz6oLHi6J — DN. (@_DanielNeed) November 22, 2021

At least it forces Vals hand a little as he's got to change the middle now.

Also gives Jake time to try and find some form — BOBTAYLOR (@BOBTAYL01081689) November 22, 2021

Never a red! — Jon Wilkes (@jwilkes90) November 22, 2021

Always gives 100% and you can just tell he genuinely cares about the club unlike some of the players. 💚💛 — Shaun ☘️ (@SPWyer) November 22, 2021

I like Livermore but I think this will do him some good he's not been as good as he has been lately — Jack (@Jevo_01) November 22, 2021