‘Excellent news’, ‘In Dane we trust’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans excited as manager hunt timeline is detailed

6 mins ago

Nottingham Forest are reportedly expected to announce the appointment of Steve Cooper today, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the East Midlands club. 

Cooper left Swansea City in the summer after taking them to the play-offs in back-to-back seasons but it seems his time as a free agent is set to be cut short.

The Telegraph’s John Percy reported last night that the 41-year-old is set to be confirmed as Chris Hughton’s permanent replacement today.

Hughton was sacked on Thursday after a start to the 2021/22 that had left Forest bottom of the table with just one point from seven games.

It is understood that Cooper has been CEO Dane Murphy’s number one target throughout and that the Reds agreed a compensation fee of around £500,000 with Swansea on Friday.

Things are already looking more positive at the City Ground after interim boss Steven Reid led Forest to a 2-0 win over in-form Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

It appears Cooper’s tenure is set to start on Trentside today, which has caused excitement amongst the club’s fanbase with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


