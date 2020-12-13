‘Excellent news’, ‘Fully deserved’ – Many Middlesbrough fans are delighted with recent player update

A number of Middlesbrough fans have been hailing the latest update from Neil Warnock that Boro are looking to get Duncan Watmore tied down to an extended contract.

Watmore has been a revelation for Boro since coming into the Riverside on a short-term deal and he has managed to show that he can get himself fully fit and play a major part for them in their top six challenge this season. The 26-year-old has managed to get back to the sort of form he showed he could be capable of at Sunderland at one stage.

The attacker registered two goals during Boro’s 3-0 win against Millwall on Saturday, while he also managed to average a 78% passing accuracy (Sofascore). That demonstrates the extra attacking threat his arrival has helped to provide for Warnock’s side since he arrived at the Riverside.

Following the win against Millwall, Warnock suggested that Boro were indeed keen to offer him an extension to his short-term deal and that he hoped the club would be able to come to an agreement with him. That suggests that the 26-year-old is likely to play a key role in the rest of their campaign were he to remain with them.

Many Middlesbrough fans were keen to point out the positive impact he has had on the club since arriving. Some fans even tipped him to be their top scorer come the end of the campaign were he to sign an extended deal.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

He did have other offers before signing the current deal hope his head doesn't get turned — Brian Rose (@bri_rose26) December 12, 2020

Excellent news to round off the day. Already joint top scorer and looks to have a great attitude https://t.co/belFvV110R — Jake (@jakemmfc) December 12, 2020

Surely the easiest decision that Neil will make all season? — Mark Carroll (@realcaptainzap) December 12, 2020

He'll be a good addition if managed correctly. Good for him — Kenna (@kenna32) December 12, 2020

Fully deserved. He’ll be our top scorer come the end of the season at this rate. — We're Middlesbrough! (@We_are_Boro) December 12, 2020

Fully deserved. Glad the lad is finding some good form and hopefully he's boro's top scorer by the end of the season — Matthew (@chappersm2) December 12, 2020

Deserves it so far on what we’ve seen — Neil Corking (@CorkingNeil) December 12, 2020

Fully deserved, he's been excellent since coming in. — Thomas Rogers (@Windyshepherd) December 12, 2020